Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots climb over $400M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Feeling lucky?
Lottery players nationwide can test their luck Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to win more than $440 million dollars.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $445 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $420 million.
If a winner is drawn on Tuesday, it would be the twelfth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Tickets cost $2 and can be bought up until one hour before the drawing is held (11 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday).
More than 22,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina in the previous drawings.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 293 million.
