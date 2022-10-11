ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots climb over $400M

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Feeling lucky?

Lottery players nationwide can test their luck Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to win more than $440 million dollars.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $445 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $420 million.

If a winner is drawn on Tuesday, it would be the twelfth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought up until one hour before the drawing is held (11 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday).

More than 22,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina in the previous drawings.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

