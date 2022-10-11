ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat

A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Women's Conference to be held on October 26

The mission of The Maine Women's Conference is to draw women together to connect, educate, inspire, and empower one another to assume new and expanded roles in the workforce, our lives and communities. The Maine Women's Conference will be held on October 26 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Hockey officials in dispute with Maine Principals' Association

PORTLAND (WGME) -- This year’s high school hockey season could be on thin ice because of a disagreement with the officials who call the games. The Maine high school hockey season starts up in just a few weeks, but the Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine high school hockey officials have yet to agree on a new contract.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Scholarship fund established in memory of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A community celebration of life for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been set for October 23 in Freeport. A scholarship fund has also been established in his memory. Theo’s body was found in Maquoit Bay in Brunswick on September 27. He had been reported missing from his Freeport...
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
WPFO

Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher

(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine's rural roads and bridges among most deteriorated in U.S., report finds

Maine’s rural roads and bridges have significant deficiencies, according to TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit. According to TRIP’s report, 15 percent of Maine’s rural bridges are rated in poor and structurally deficient condition, the sixth highest rate in the nation. Bridges rated poor and structurally deficient...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers head to Florida to help recovery from Hurricane Ian

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Help is pouring in to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian from all over the country, including Maine. That includes Red Cross volunteer Ruth Lathrop, who is making her 24th trip to help people recover from disaster. "I am a Red Cross volunteer. I do damage assessment,”...
FLORIDA STATE
WPFO

Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers

Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
CUMBERLAND, ME

