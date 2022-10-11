Read full article on original website
Maine organizations provide training for educators to teach financial literacy
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine may have earned a "B" from the "Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy," but organizations are teaming up to help Maine students better understand their finances. According to the "Finance Authority of Maine,” known as "FAME," some Maine graduates lack basic financial knowledge, such as...
USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat
A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
Maine Women's Conference to be held on October 26
The mission of The Maine Women's Conference is to draw women together to connect, educate, inspire, and empower one another to assume new and expanded roles in the workforce, our lives and communities. The Maine Women's Conference will be held on October 26 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay...
Portland school leaders defend decision to ban some fans from sporting events
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland school leaders are defending their decision to ban some fans from games. Under a new policy enacted last week, only Portland High School students can go to Portland's home games, and the same goes for Deering: Deering kids can only attend Deering home games. The decision...
Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
Hockey officials in dispute with Maine Principals' Association
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This year’s high school hockey season could be on thin ice because of a disagreement with the officials who call the games. The Maine high school hockey season starts up in just a few weeks, but the Maine Principals’ Association and the Maine high school hockey officials have yet to agree on a new contract.
Scholarship fund established in memory of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A community celebration of life for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been set for October 23 in Freeport. A scholarship fund has also been established in his memory. Theo’s body was found in Maquoit Bay in Brunswick on September 27. He had been reported missing from his Freeport...
Manslaughter trial set to begin for former Maine corrections officer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The trial of a former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is set to begin on Monday. In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. According to police, he...
Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
'Maine Outdoor Economy Summit' stresses importance of Maine's outdoor industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in Maine’s outdoor industry came together in Portland Thursday to say Maine's beauty is not only wonderful, but a way to build up Maine's economy. Thursday, the "Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation" teamed up with "Maine Outdoor Brands" to present the first ever "Maine Outdoor Economy Summit."
Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher
(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
Maine's rural roads and bridges among most deteriorated in U.S., report finds
Maine’s rural roads and bridges have significant deficiencies, according to TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit. According to TRIP’s report, 15 percent of Maine’s rural bridges are rated in poor and structurally deficient condition, the sixth highest rate in the nation. Bridges rated poor and structurally deficient...
Mainers head to Florida to help recovery from Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Help is pouring in to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian from all over the country, including Maine. That includes Red Cross volunteer Ruth Lathrop, who is making her 24th trip to help people recover from disaster. "I am a Red Cross volunteer. I do damage assessment,”...
Charlie Lopresti's massive prize-winning pumpkin on display at Fryeburg brewery
CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is known for his giant pumpkins. Now, one of those gourds could be used to create beer. The massive pumpkin, which took first place at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, is at Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg. "I know that Zack will brew an amber...
Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
