Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
The Detroit Free Press

Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds pack Dearborn school board meeting to discuss 6 books under review

DEARBORN, Mich. – Hundreds of people packed a Dearborn school board meeting Thursday night to passionately discuss whether or not to ban six books that some say are inappropriate for school-aged children. Those six books are:. “Push” by Sapphire;. “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;. “Eleanor and...
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
fox2detroit.com

Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?. The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
