Read full article on original website
Related
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the places that help make our community unique, we visited Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Walk into the ‘Mill Street Trail of Terror’ in Algonac this October, if you dare
During the pandemic, a group of family and friends from near and far were standing on an overgrown, wooded, dirt trail. Looking to come up with ideas to safely entertain the community, perhaps frighten some too. It all started then and continues today as “Mill Street Trail of Terror” in...
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Main Street trick-or-treating, costume parade returns on Oct. 30
ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Halloween with local businesses at the 21st annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating & Costume Parade on Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 30 local businesses will be handing out treats to trick-or-treaters in costume. Just look for the black and orange balloons over the entrances of participating shops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest
Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds pack Dearborn school board meeting to discuss 6 books under review
DEARBORN, Mich. – Hundreds of people packed a Dearborn school board meeting Thursday night to passionately discuss whether or not to ban six books that some say are inappropriate for school-aged children. Those six books are:. “Push” by Sapphire;. “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;. “Eleanor and...
Dearborn parents battle over books during Thursday night's school board meeting
Impassioned parents packed out Stout Middle School during Dearborn’s School Board meeting Thursday night. Six books were at the center of the conflict. Four of them have LGBTQ themes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
fox2detroit.com
Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?. The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono greets students on campus in Ann Arbor as he starts University of Michigan presidency
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially started his five-year term as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Friday. He came to U-M from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor since 2016. As he steps into the new role, he...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man is 1st barber to cut hair atop Empire State Building
Mourtaja Alkhalidi, also known as 'Doctor Mour', became the first person to cut hair on the tip of the Empire State Building. He gave FOX 2's Charlie Langton a cut after accomplishing that feat.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Comments / 0