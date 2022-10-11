Read full article on original website
Third annual novice hunters weekend
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont’s third annual novice weekend. Novice weekend this year is Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. To be eligible for this opportunity, new hunters must:. Be 16 years of age or...
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
Annual weatherization campaign encourages Vermonters to Button Up for winter
REGION – With heating fuel prices at their highest level in years and winter just around the corner, Button Up Vermont is getting the word out: The best time to weatherize your home is right now. The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services...
