Dadeland Mall in the 1980s (Source: HistoryMiami) MALL MADNESS SCAVENGER HUNT – Attention shoppers… Celebrating 60 years with an ode to the Mall Madness Game from the 80s. Join in on Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a family-friendly a scavenger hunt. Find clues, answer trivia questions, complete tasks, plus a fun retro photo op. Celebrate Halloween and come dressed in your favorite 80s style outfit. Complete the hunt and be entered to win the Mall Madness Grand Prize valued at $500+.

