ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamionthecheap.com

Free Coral Gables ‘Adventure Day’ for Disability Awareness Month

To celebrate Disability Awareness Month (October), join friends and neighbors for Adventure Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salvadore Park, 1120 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL. This free family-friendly event is for participants of all ages and abilities will feature a build and race...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamionthecheap.com

OUTshine LGBTQ+ film festival in Fort Lauderdale

The OUTshine Film Festival in Fort Lauderdale kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. Aside from the opening night film/party extravaganza, in-person and online screenings start at $14, plus $1.74 fee for a total of $15.74 per ticket. There are two...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Dadeland Mall makes history: Sixty never looked so good

Dadeland Mall in the 1980s (Source: HistoryMiami) MALL MADNESS SCAVENGER HUNT – Attention shoppers… Celebrating 60 years with an ode to the Mall Madness Game from the 80s. Join in on Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a family-friendly a scavenger hunt. Find clues, answer trivia questions, complete tasks, plus a fun retro photo op. Celebrate Halloween and come dressed in your favorite 80s style outfit. Complete the hunt and be entered to win the Mall Madness Grand Prize valued at $500+.
KENDALL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy