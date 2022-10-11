Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Tulare County HHSA appoints new leadership
VISALIA – Tulare County will see a new director of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency starting next month. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors appointed Donna Ortiz as the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) director. Her new position will be effective Oct. 23, 2022. Ortiz has over 28 years of experience working in public service and has previously held a leadership role within the Human Services branch of HHSA.
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
thesungazette.com
COS training helps arborists branch off into the workforce
VISALIA – COS gave future tree trimmers a chance to climb to the top and jumpstart their career with a new training program. The College of the Sequoias’ Training Resource Center (TRC) is now accepting applicants for the Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training, which certifies participants to trim trees that are too close to electrical lines. The training program is sponsored by PG&E to help alleviate the worker shortage that the industry is facing. Many of the students are encouraged to apply after they complete the certificate.
thesungazette.com
VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further
VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville gets wheels rolling on future transit center
FARMERSVILLE – City council has approved agreements to get the city a multi-modal hub, or transit center, in the center of town to expand transportation opportunities and prepare for the upcoming High Speed Rail. Farmersville is getting everything in order for the addition of the transit center, referred to...
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
thesungazette.com
Affordable rental housing in Farmersville begins to build
FARMERSVILLE – The first phase of the Los Arroyos project, a project that will bring more affordable housing units to Farmersville in the form of a new apartment complex, is ready to hit the ground and get operations running. Once open a new apartment complex will bring 108 units...
thesungazette.com
First-ever Community Police Academy hits Lindsay
LINDSAY – The academy will give participants the inside scoop of public safety operations, featuring presentations from policemen, firefighters and even city employees. For the first time ever, public safety director Rick Carillo jumpstarted Lindsay’s Community Police Academy, where 12 participants will learn how police officers handle traffic enforcement, narcotics, gangs and much more. There will even be a range day where students will learn how to operate the department’s firearms. The academy is now headed into its second week, with participants set to graduate from the academy by the end of the six-week program, according to Carillo.
thesungazette.com
Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges
Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
thesungazette.com
VUSD seizes opportunity for student learning expansions
VISALIA – Visalia Unified School District is getting the jump on providing elementary students with some creative learning opportunities to ensure their success as they make their way into future endeavors. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is working to get new projects in their schools through the Expanded Learning...
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
rtands.com
Watch: Drone footage of second high-speed rail overpass finished in the last month in Calif.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation—the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is located along Kent Avenue west of S.R. 43...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
