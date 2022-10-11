Kate Middleton wears $40 Zara blazer with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on BBC Radio 1 for a discussion about mental health. Kensington Palace via Getty Imag

Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in BBC Radio 1’s “Newsbeat” program for World Mental Health Day yesterday, and the princess looked pulled together in a $80 Zara blazer that’s now deeply discounted.

The retailer’s “Lapelless Fitted Blazer” is marked down to just $40 in selected colors, including the ecru style worn by the new Princess of Wales, 40, for yesterday’s recording session.

While the color she wore is marked down but currently designated as “coming soon” on the site, the blazer is 45% off in a bold red shade, while the purple and green styles are currently full price.

She added basic black trousers and a solid top in the same shade as her blazer to round out the outfit, wearing her hair in loose waves.

The royal couple visited “Newsbeat” to take part in a special episode for World Mental Health Day yesterday.

Middleton made a departure from her usual dainty chains and gemstones by styling her basic blazer with a chunky gold-plated “Luisa” necklace by Laura Lombardi ($260) that gave off Y2K vibes with its puffed heart charm and thick chain.

And this isn’t the first time Middleton has gotten bang for her buck with the budget tan blazer.

Middleton originally wore the blazer for a visit to a baby bank that provides disadvantaged families with clothing, toys, diapers and other essentials. GC Images

The princess originally wore the cream-colored jacket for a visit to the Little Village Brent children’s charity following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

For its first outing, Middleton also chose to wear black trousers, but kept her look more simple in terms of accessories, going necklace-free and wearing an old favorite pair of Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings ($613).

Although we couldn’t see her shoes in the photos from her BBC appearance, it’s likely the princess paired the outfit with black heels as she did back in June.

Middleton isn’t the first royal to wear the collarless blazer, either; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden owns the green version of the jacket and wore it just a day before the then-Duchess of Cambridge sported her Zara look in June.

The Princess of Wales’ radio appearance follows a busy series of engagements last week when she paid a solo visit to a hospital’s maternity unit in sunny yellow and matched Prince William, 40, in shades of blue for a trip to Northern Ireland.