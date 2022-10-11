Read full article on original website
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
New Details Reveal The Heroic Death Of Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator
"Yu-Gi-Oh!" fans were devastated to find out that creator Kazuki Takahashi had died in July 2022. At the time, Takahashi's cause of death wasn't revealed, but some suspected that it was a tragic accident, considering that he was found wearing gear for some sort of underwater expedition, including a snorkel. The snorkel specifically led some fans to believe that Takahashi had died while seeing the sights just off the coast of Japan. Now, authorities have revealed the truth of exactly what happened to the iconic creator, and it's much more inspiring than gamers might have initially expected.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dream Responds To Grooming Allegations
For just a moment, Dream was at the top of his game. He'd just done a years-in-the-making face reveal, which had streamers going wild and blew fans away. He then debuted in person at TwitchCon – a trip that involved a quick trip to the hospital – and socialized with the people who had been waiting ages to get a glimpse of his face. However, recent allegations against Dream have gotten the internet buzzing again. The "Minecraft" creator has addressed claims that he's engaged in inappropriate relationships with minor fans, but fans are still waiting for more information on the incident.
Kojima Fans Think There's More To Elle Fanning's Photos
It didn't take long for the latest in Hideo Kojima's long history of teasers to send fans scrambling for clues. As one of the most well-known and enigmatic creators in the gaming industry, even one of his Instagram posts once had fans going wild. Kojima's mysteries and clues don't even stop with his marketing, as his studio's first title, "Death Stranding," has a "PT" easter egg referencing a demo for a canceled horror game back when Kojima still was working with game company Konami.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
The Actor Who Plays D'vorah In Mortal Kombat 11 Has Had A Stellar Voice Acting Career
"Mortal Kombat 11" is the latest entry in the classic, fighting game series. "Mortal Kombat" has expanded and evolved since its launch in 1992, adding new features, modes, and characters. Its story and lore have also grown along with its cast, becoming more complex over the years. The series now spans eleven games with dozens of characters and countless twists, reveals, and betrayals.
Pokémon Fans React To Scarlet & Violet's Streamer Gym Leader
Waiting for the release of "Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet" on Nov. 18 is going to be difficult for many gamers, and in the meantime, players have begun to analyze every tiny detail in trailers and promotional stills from Nintendo in anticipation. All of this hunting has led the internet to its new favorite Pokemon, Lechonk, and subsequently to Lechonk's apparent fate as a horrifying ham sandwich in one trailer. New Pokemon are one of gamers' favorite things about a new generation of pocket monster games, and seeing cuties like Lechonk only makes fans wonder: What other new elements will be arriving in these games?
Doctor Who May Finally Be Coming To Fortnite
Because of its status as an icon of modern pop culture that has largely transcended the world of video games at this point, it isn't uncommon for the battle royale title "Fortnite" to be used in high-profile collaborations. Be it characters from massive sci-fi properties such as "Star Wars" or cameos from A-list stars such as Brie Larson, "Fortnite" has introduced tons of skins based around popular IPs or celebrities outside of its contained universe. And soon, it seems that Epic Games' title will once again play host to another huge crossover, this time with the long-running British serial "Doctor Who."
MultiVersus' Halloween Event Is A Real Grind For Free Players
"Multiversus" has been out for a few months now and although it was pretty well received by critics at launch, the Warner Brothers crossover brawler is starting to show its cracks. To the excitement of fans, several new characters have been released, while many others have been teased to expand the "Multiversus" roster, most recently including Stripe from "Gremlins" as part of the game's recent Halloween update. Though the Halloween update adds this highly-anticipated character and offers players uniquely themed items as part of a special event, it also requires more than 780 games played to unlock everything with the event's Candy currency for free.
