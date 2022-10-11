Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches
With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
talbotspy.org
Maryland Voters Reminded to Update Registration Information and Confirm Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations
The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is encouraging voters to ensure their registration information is up to date and to identify their early voting and Election Day voting locations in advance of the 2022 General Election. Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election...
Wbaltv.com
After court ruling, not every county plans to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
Not every Maryland jurisdiction plans to canvass mail-in ballots received before Election Day, but Baltimore City and Baltimore County will. | COMMITMENT 2022 COVERAGE: Maryland Voter's Guide. The Maryland State Board of Elections told 11 News the following jurisdictions plan to conduct pre-Election Day canvassing of mail-in ballots: Allegany, Baltimore,...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Is 2022’s Most Politically Engaged State, According to Report
With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States, with Maryland ranked as the “most politically engaged state.”
WTOP
California to vote on constitutional right to abortion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion and contraception, one of several measures on ballots nationwide this November to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
WTOP
Maryland voter guide 2022: How to vote and what’s on the ballot
On Election Day, voters in Maryland are set to decide on a new governor, a ballot measure to legalize marijuana and a slew of local races including some county executive contests in the D.C. area that could be close. After eight years in office, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is...
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
WUSA
Midterm debate between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox in Maryland
The race for the governor's mansion in Maryland is heated. Recent polls show Democrat Wes Moore leading Republican Dan Cox.
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
iheart.com
WTOP
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
POLITICO
Wes Moore, on the brink of history
With help from Natalie Fertig, Jesús A. Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s latest attacks on civilian centers in Ukraine, and elected officials from Alabama to Georgia to California are embroiled in controversy for making racist comments. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has had his social media accounts locked over antisemitic posts. First though, we focus on the race for Maryland’s next governor.
WTOP
'We are losing so much': Lt. Governor Rutherford speaks on state parks
Since the Lt. Governor has been in office, the state has protected an additional almost 72 thousand acres of open space, recreations and conservation lands.
