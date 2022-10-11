Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
BRHS field hockey game rescheduled
Allan Crocker, athletic director at Boothbay Region High School submitted the following Thursday morning, Oct. 13: “The Friday field hockey game vs. Winthrop has been moved to Monday. 3:30 varsity with JV to follow. Weather isn't looking great for Monday, so stay tuned.”
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS principal invites community to breakfast Nov. 1
Boothbay Region High School had its open house Oct. 5. Principal Tricia Campbell announced a “Principal’s Breakfast” for Nov. 1 where families will be able to drop in and say “hello” and ask questions ahead of the Nov. 16 parent/teacher conferences. Campbell said her goal...
boothbayregister.com
Clifford Park expansion continues toward completion
The Clifford Park expansion is progressing toward a spring completion date. Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer reported Oct. 12 now that the playground is done, focus is on the pavilion and ballfields. “The pavilion should be done in a couple weeks. Loam was delivered to a location near Chapel Street, and the ballfields are close to completion,” he told selectmen during their board meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
boothbayregister.com
Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue Oct. 23
The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue is back and better than ever!. Premiering in 2019 at the Camden Opera House, the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue celebrates the life and music of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks through music, dance and song from the ragtime and early jazz era. Glenn Jenks was a renowned pianist, composer and music historian from Camden, Maine whose music is still performed and recorded around the world today. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival”. A respected ornithologist and celebrated botany specialist of roses, Jenks conducted several tours of local gardens in the Camden area.
boothbayregister.com
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
boothbayregister.com
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR NAILS!
Happiness is having your nails done!! Come in and let Adriele pamper you! Offering “Gelly Tip” nails, dip sets, regular manicures, gel manicures and more! Soon she will also be offering pedicures starting in December. Located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics in the Marketplace in Wiscasset. Contact to book:...
boothbayregister.com
Open house draws a hungry, appreciative crowd
Sparky the fire dog and Smoky Bear, along with the free food, drew over 200 people to Boothbay Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention Week open house Tuesday, Oct. 11. Held from 5 to 7 p.m., the event also featured a display of fire and other emergency vehicles, time to meet the firefighters – some dressed in full gear while others worked the grills, cooked fries, or manned information display tables – and a time for catch-up conversations with friends and neighbors.
boothbayregister.com
Committee updated on charter draft, traffic flow
The Community School District draft charter is ready for the 131st Legislature, committee members learned Oct. 11. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler said the CSD attorney submitted a four-page draft charter and two-page explanation to Boothbay's attorney for review. The only question the towns have so far...
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 12 update: Midcoast adds 52 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Hooray for readers, critics and voters
While at the East Boothbay post office the other day, a pal stopped me and said he liked my last column. He mentioned he agreed with my point but noticed that several readers of the online version criticized it using some rather snarky comments. “Doesn’t that bother you?” he said,...
Comments / 0