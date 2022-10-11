When two fishermen tried to cheat in a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it sent shockwaves around the country, but it’s not the first time an angler was caught cheating. Tournament organizers and anglers have voiced their aggravation about two fishermen, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Mercer County, who are accused of placing close to eight pounds of weights inside their five fish in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament held Sept. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. They were disqualified after the event’s organizer cut open the fish in front of the duo and a group of fellow competitors. They are facing a criminal investigation regarding fraud.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO