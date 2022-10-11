ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
echo-pilot.com

Pa. fishing experts weigh in on Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal

When two fishermen tried to cheat in a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it sent shockwaves around the country, but it’s not the first time an angler was caught cheating. Tournament organizers and anglers have voiced their aggravation about two fishermen, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Mercer County, who are accused of placing close to eight pounds of weights inside their five fish in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament held Sept. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. They were disqualified after the event’s organizer cut open the fish in front of the duo and a group of fellow competitors. They are facing a criminal investigation regarding fraud.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
echo-pilot.com

Air Force at UNLV odds, picks and predictions

The Air Force Falcons (4-2, 1-2 Mountain West) will face the UNLV Rebels (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Air Force vs. UNLVodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Air Force lost...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy