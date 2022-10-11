Read full article on original website
Does your township want walking trails and pickle ball courts? Apply for a PA grant to get it done
When the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a record $90 million in grants in September to 330 projects across the commonwealth, you may have thought of another project that should also be funded. If so, you’re in luck. The agency created an unprecedented additional 2022 fall...
Pa. fishing experts weigh in on Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal
When two fishermen tried to cheat in a Lake Erie walleye tournament, it sent shockwaves around the country, but it’s not the first time an angler was caught cheating. Tournament organizers and anglers have voiced their aggravation about two fishermen, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Mercer County, who are accused of placing close to eight pounds of weights inside their five fish in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament held Sept. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. They were disqualified after the event’s organizer cut open the fish in front of the duo and a group of fellow competitors. They are facing a criminal investigation regarding fraud.
Streams, lakes get stocked for fall, winter trout fishing across Pennsylvania
With the leaves changing colors, you shouldn’t need an extra incentive to go fishing. But if you do, know there are fresh fish coming to waterways across the state. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has started stocking about 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout in more than 100 streams and lakes.
'We need your help to keep this season a safe one': PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike prep for winter
Preparing for winter never ends for the state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials recently highlighted what drivers can expect this season, including some new digital signs that will warn when the speed limit is reduced because of poor conditions. Variable speed limit signs are being placed at...
Air Force at UNLV odds, picks and predictions
The Air Force Falcons (4-2, 1-2 Mountain West) will face the UNLV Rebels (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Air Force vs. UNLVodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Air Force lost...
District 3 football Week 8: Live updates from central Pa. sidelines
As the regular season winds down, District 3 football teams are focused on making the cut for the postseason. Every game counts with some teams sitting on the edge of the playoffs. (Find the most recent power ratings here.) Here's the breakdown of number of qualifiers by classification:. 1A: 2...
