ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Florida Phoenix

Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

32 Lee County schools ready to reopen on Wednesday

The Lee County school district announced that 32 schools will reopen on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. The Sanibel School *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. HIGH SCHOOLS. Cape Coral High. Dunbar High. East Lee County High. Estero High School.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis speaks at Cape Coral Police Department

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cape Coral Police Department at 10:15 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore. Watch below or click here.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
WINKNEWS.com

13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan

On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
californianewswire.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WINKNEWS.com

Florida lawmakers add $360 million to Hurricane Ian efforts

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) A legislative budget panel Wednesday gave Gov. Ron DeSantis an additional $360 million to pump into Hurricane Ian projects, as response efforts continue two weeks after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. In an emergency meeting, the Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved adding the money to...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy