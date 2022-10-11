Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
DeSantis provides first $5K police recruitment bonuses to Cape Coral officers
Gov. Ron DeSantis provided $5,000 bonus checks to law enforcement officers recruited from outside of Florida, serving in Cape Coral.
Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
32 Lee County schools ready to reopen on Wednesday
The Lee County school district announced that 32 schools will reopen on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. The Sanibel School *Combined with San Carlos Elementary. Veterans Park Academy for the Arts. HIGH SCHOOLS. Cape Coral High. Dunbar High. East Lee County High. Estero High School.
News4Jax.com
7 men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials say they responded to two separate looting incidents, resulting in seven total arrests this week. “People who prey on others directly impacted by Hurricane Ian are the lowest form of scum,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno says. “There will absolutely be law and order in Lee County, and those who think they will commit crime are gravely mistaken.”
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
WINKNEWS.com
School District of Lee County opening temporary student enrollment offices
The School District of Lee County is opening temporary student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. Lee County schools say the satellite offices will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance. The district...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis speaks at Cape Coral Police Department
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cape Coral Police Department at 10:15 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore. Watch below or click here.
WINKNEWS.com
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday
More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan
On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County
Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida lawmakers add $360 million to Hurricane Ian efforts
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) A legislative budget panel Wednesday gave Gov. Ron DeSantis an additional $360 million to pump into Hurricane Ian projects, as response efforts continue two weeks after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. In an emergency meeting, the Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved adding the money to...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
DeSantis: ‘Parkland killer’ should have gotten death penalty
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Nikolas Cruz should have received the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Instead, the jury decided to sentence him to life in prison.
WINKNEWS.com
The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane
Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
