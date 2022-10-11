Read full article on original website
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Ex-Eagles WR DeSean Jackson interested in Philly reunion
Fourteen-year veteran DeSean Jackson hasn't played in the NFL since last season. However, even at 35 years old, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout believes he has something left in the tank and is eager to return to the field. At Thursday's "I Am Athlete" podcast tour event in Philadelphia, Jackson...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Former Eagles linebacker transforms mental health struggles into post-NFL career
Imagine working your whole life to play in the National Football League and then, in 2014, after years of work, you are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the best day of your life. Fast forward and the pressure sets in....
Yardbarker
Jason Peters talks 'nasty' Eagles fans and what Cowboys should expect Sunday
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters spent 11 years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and knows firsthand just how intense the rivalry -- and Eagles fans -- can be. Now he is on the other side of that rivalry Sunday night when his Cowboys go into Lincoln...
The Braves' NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies' Destiny
The Atlanta Braves have yet to decide if Spencer Strider or Charlie Morton will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3.
