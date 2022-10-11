Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner
By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”
By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder ready for Helenius on Saturday night
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder is ready for battle against the always-tough Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports PPV. Wilder is entering a new phase of his career after two disappointing setbacks against Tyson Fury, and he says he wants the next three years to be fun.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk: “I hope I don’t scare him off”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he doesn’t want to scare off unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night because he’s going to be in attendance for his fight against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Wilder (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Manny Pacquiao on Mayweather rematch: “He’s scared”
By Allan Fox: Manny Pacquiao says a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t happen because he’s “scared to death” to fight him again. Pacquiao said yesterday during a press conference for his exhibition match against DK Yoo that Mayweather was “scared” to face him. Despite Mayweather being only two years older than Pacquiao, he hasn’t aged as well as the Filipino star.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Wilder too thin to defeat Helenius?
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder has taken a calculated risk in coming in super light at 214 1/2 pounds for his fight against the much heavier Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) for their bout this Saturday night. Just looking at the rail-thin Wilder standing next to the much heavier &...
BoxingNews24.com
Marshall vs Shields, Mayer vs Baumgardner Final Sky / ESPN Quotes & Photos
Shields-Marshall & Mayer-Baumgardner Rivalries Come to a Head This Saturday – Historic doubleheader goes down Saturday from London’s O2 Arena and streaming LIVE AND EXCLUSIVELY in the U.S. at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30am PT on ESPN+. There’s unfinished business in the world of women’s boxing, and it...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney-Kambosos II and the reality of rematches
By Michael Malaszczyk: George Kambosos Jr. (20-1) was smart to put in a rematch clause when he fought Devin Haney (28-0) back in June. But fans were not clamoring for this rematch. Kambosos shocked the world when he put on a master class against Teofimo Lopez back in November of...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua for Africa fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he’d like to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa in a mega-bout in that country. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says that he and former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) both have roots in Africa, and he feels that’s the only place that he’d be interested in fighting him.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn picks Andy Ruiz to beat Deontay Wilder
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s picking Andy Ruiz Jr to defeat Deontay Wilder next if the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night in New York. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has mentioned wanting to face the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs Kambosos II: Kambosos Jr Ready To Do His Talking Inside The Ring
By Vince Dwriter: Four months ago, WBC champion Devin Haney traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to face the then WBA, IBF, WBO champion George Kambosos Jr in a winner take all match that resulted in Haney leaving the ring as the undisputed lightweight champion, and Kambosos exiting the ring feeling a sense of disappointment.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder showing improved movement for Robert Helenius fight
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder showed a lot of movement during his media workout on Wednesday as he prepares for his fight against upset-minded Robert Helenius this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) If the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Lou DiBella says Kambosos not retiring if he loses to Haney on Saturday
By Brian Webber: Promoter Lou DiBella says George Kambosos Jr won’t be retiring if he loses his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. DiBella states that Kambosos will be much more aggressive in the rematch with Haney than he was...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney: “I’m sending him [Kambosos] into retirement”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, sending him into retirement with a loss. Haney, 23, says he can’t wait to show the fans the improvements in his game from the first fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell to Caleb Plant: “Just don’t run”
By Robert Segal: Anthony Dirrell and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant exchanged some harsh words during Thursday’s final press conference for Saturday’s chief support fight on the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Lightweight Contender Michel Rivera Needs To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: The year 2022 has been a good year for the Dominican boxers, and recently another talented Dominican fighter was added to the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius October 15 undercard as undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) will clash with Jerry Perez in a 10-round bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua to have two quick fights to get his confidence back
By Barry Holbrook: Now that Tyson Fury is off the table for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, the plan is now for him to have “two quick fights” to build his confidence back up to get him ready to take on the big names once again, says Eddie Hearn.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia’s dad criticizes Tank Davis’ weak resume
By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia’s dad, Henry, sees his son defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis by knockout when the two meet up in their likely next fight. Henry says Tank has only fought two notable guys in his career, Jose Pedraza and Mario Barrios, and he feels that Ryan would beat both of those guys.
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter wants Conor Benn to admit what he’s done
By Barry Holbrook: Shawn Porter says he wants Conor Benn to come clean and admit that he was using PEDS because it just makes him look worse if he “hides anymore.”. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was poised to become Matchroom Boxing’s biggest star in their stable until he shockingly tested positive for the banned drug clomifene, resulting in the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.
