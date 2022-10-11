ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao wants Spence vs. Crawford winner

By Allan Fox: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao says he’s open to the idea of taking on the winner of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight. Pacquiao would need to come out of retirement to fight the winner of that clash. If Pacquiao is serious about...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis has “Never fought top fighters”

By Allan Fox: Vasyl Lomachenko criticized superstar Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for having “never” faced “top fighters” in his career. Lomachenko says he’s never seen the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) up against a top fighter, and he’d like to see him start at this stage of his career.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder ready for Helenius on Saturday night

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder is ready for battle against the always-tough Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports PPV. Wilder is entering a new phase of his career after two disappointing setbacks against Tyson Fury, and he says he wants the next three years to be fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Eddie Hearn
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Oleksandr Usyk: “I hope I don’t scare him off”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he doesn’t want to scare off unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night because he’s going to be in attendance for his fight against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) Wilder (42-2-1,...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao on Mayweather rematch: “He’s scared”

By Allan Fox: Manny Pacquiao says a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t happen because he’s “scared to death” to fight him again. Pacquiao said yesterday during a press conference for his exhibition match against DK Yoo that Mayweather was “scared” to face him. Despite Mayweather being only two years older than Pacquiao, he hasn’t aged as well as the Filipino star.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Is Wilder too thin to defeat Helenius?

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder has taken a calculated risk in coming in super light at 214 1/2 pounds for his fight against the much heavier Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) for their bout this Saturday night. Just looking at the rail-thin Wilder standing next to the much heavier &...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight On#Boxing#Combat#Vada
BoxingNews24.com

Haney-Kambosos II and the reality of rematches

By Michael Malaszczyk: George Kambosos Jr. (20-1) was smart to put in a rematch clause when he fought Devin Haney (28-0) back in June. But fans were not clamoring for this rematch. Kambosos shocked the world when he put on a master class against Teofimo Lopez back in November of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua for Africa fight

By Brian Webber: Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he’d like to fight Anthony Joshua in Africa in a mega-bout in that country. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says that he and former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) both have roots in Africa, and he feels that’s the only place that he’d be interested in fighting him.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn picks Andy Ruiz to beat Deontay Wilder

By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says he’s picking Andy Ruiz Jr to defeat Deontay Wilder next if the ‘Bronze Bomber’ successfully beats Robert Helenius this Saturday night in New York. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has mentioned wanting to face the former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Haney vs Kambosos II: Kambosos Jr Ready To Do His Talking Inside The Ring

By Vince Dwriter: Four months ago, WBC champion Devin Haney traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to face the then WBA, IBF, WBO champion George Kambosos Jr in a winner take all match that resulted in Haney leaving the ring as the undisputed lightweight champion, and Kambosos exiting the ring feeling a sense of disappointment.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder showing improved movement for Robert Helenius fight

By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder showed a lot of movement during his media workout on Wednesday as he prepares for his fight against upset-minded Robert Helenius this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo credit: Henry DeLeon/TGB Promotions) If the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1,...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney: “I’m sending him [Kambosos] into retirement”

By Allan Fox: Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, sending him into retirement with a loss. Haney, 23, says he can’t wait to show the fans the improvements in his game from the first fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell to Caleb Plant: “Just don’t run”

By Robert Segal: Anthony Dirrell and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant exchanged some harsh words during Thursday’s final press conference for Saturday’s chief support fight on the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Lightweight Contender Michel Rivera Needs To Make A Statement

By Vince Dwriter: The year 2022 has been a good year for the Dominican boxers, and recently another talented Dominican fighter was added to the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius October 15 undercard as undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) will clash with Jerry Perez in a 10-round bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia’s dad criticizes Tank Davis’ weak resume

By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia’s dad, Henry, sees his son defeating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis by knockout when the two meet up in their likely next fight. Henry says Tank has only fought two notable guys in his career, Jose Pedraza and Mario Barrios, and he feels that Ryan would beat both of those guys.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shawn Porter wants Conor Benn to admit what he’s done

By Barry Holbrook: Shawn Porter says he wants Conor Benn to come clean and admit that he was using PEDS because it just makes him look worse if he “hides anymore.”. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was poised to become Matchroom Boxing’s biggest star in their stable until he shockingly tested positive for the banned drug clomifene, resulting in the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy