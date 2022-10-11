Read full article on original website
Multiple Colorado State players have entered the transfer portal ahead of game against Utah State
The Utah State Aggies are on the road against Colorado State this weekend, and the Rams have lost three players to the transfer portal in the last five days.
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks
The Utes have allowed opponents to have a few long kickoff returns. The solution? More touchbacks means fewer chances for big returns.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
Colorado vs. Cal: Looking back at recent matchups
Colorado will be looking for not only its first Pac-12 win but its first victory of the season overall as the Buffs face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. For the past six seasons, the Bears have been led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who personally holds a 2-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado has played the Golden Bears five times since joining the Pac-12 and holds a 2-3 record in those contests. Besides last season’s matchup, most of the games have been relatively close. The two teams also played in 2010 and 2011, but those were nonconference affairs and neither ended...
Pac-12 Midseason Check-In: Which team should be favored to win the conference?
We’re officially halfway through the 2022 college football season, and it felt like a perfect time to join up with our good friend from USA TODAY’s Trojans Wire, Matt Zemek. Zemek’s USC Trojans are rolling down in Los Angeles, and have gotten out to a perfect 6-0 start on the season, subsequently being ranked No. 6 in the nation. The Lincoln Riley experiment didn’t take long to get off and running, and it seems like QB Caleb Williams and RB Travis Dye can do anything they want on offense and find success. We want to talk about more than just USC, though....
Utah hosting perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the Kyle Whittingham era
Top247 recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes are flocking to see the Utes host USC in a Saturday primetime showdown. It's a visit list that could catapult Utah in the Top 20 of the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings.
BYU to show off sweet 'cougar helmets' for clash against Arkansas
The BYU Cougars need a bounce-back game after a tough 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Unfortunately for the Cougs, life isn't going to get any easier come this Saturday. No, Arkansas isn't the world-beater we thought it could be. The Razorbacks were ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation just a few games ago but have since dropped three-straight to No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 23 Mississippi State.
Has BYU ever played Arkansas in football before?
The Cougars and Razorbacks will play at LaVell Edwards Stadium this Saturday in a rare SEC matchup for BYU in Provo.
An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona
Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
