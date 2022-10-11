Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
Digital Trends
How long does the Quest Pro battery really last? Here’s Meta’s answer
There has been some confusion and controversy about the Quest Pro’s battery life, which isn’t shown on Meta’s product page. If you search for this information online, you’ll find conflicting answers that swing wildly between one hour and five hours. Some variation is normal with any battery-operated device, because it depends on how it’s used.
Digital Trends
Here’s what the Meta Quest Pro tells us about Apple’s mixed reality headset
The Meta Quest Pro has finally been unveiled, and it’s more than just the latest VR headset from the industry’s biggest champion. It’s really a brand new category for mixed reality headsets, and offers a preview of what companies like Apple will likely release. Contents. Apple’s mixed...
Digital Trends
Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
Setting up an online business requires a lot more than just registering a domain, making a website, and calling it a day. Potential customers have to actually be aware that your business exists, and for that to happen in the digital age, you need to make use of modern online marketing tools. That’s a broad field, though, encompassing keyword research, search engine optimization, data analytics, and other stuff that can be pretty technical (not to mention intimidating) to the uninitiated. Enter Semrush, one of the best online marketing suites that makes all that stuff easy — but it’s not free. If you want to give it a try and are looking for a Semrush free trial, though, then you’re in luck. Read on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors
Now that the Google Pixel 7 is finally here, fans who rushed out to pick it up are looking for accessories for it. While it's plenty of fun to find a case that matches your personal style, it's incredibly important to pick up a screen protector for it to keep the display safe from potential cracks and chips. Smartphones have gotten increasingly more durable over the years, but their screens are still some of their most vulnerable areas, so grabbing a screen protector can be the difference between needing a replacement device and simply changing out the protector.
Digital Trends
Can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi for free?
The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise is a new animated series called Tales of the Jedi. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, there’s no doubt that you’re eager to dive into this new piece of the Star Wars universe. So, how can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi when it hits Disney+ at the end of October? Keep reading to find out.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just changed its mind on a controversial cryptomining feature
Nvidia’s anti-cryptomining measure, the Lite Hash Limiter (LHR), seems to be gone for good. This means that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards now have access to their full mining potential without any workarounds. Did Nvidia disable LHR because mining is no longer relevant, or is it really that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
Trying to solve Wordle #482 for October 14, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Happy Friday, Wordle family! We’ve made it through another work week — but have you managed to get through another week of Wordles? Let’s end the week with a bang and get today’s Wordle in just a few guesses.
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Digital Trends
Decision to Leave review: An achingly romantic noir thriller
With its lush sets and perpetually probing camera, Decision to Leave looks and moves like any other Park Chan-wook film, but it reverberates with the same untempered passion present in Golden Age noirs like In a Lonely Place and Double Indemnity. Unlike those two films, though, which center their stories around a hot-tempered screenwriter and naïve insurance salesman, respectively, Decision to Leave follows another common noir archetype: the lovelorn detective (played here by Park Hae-il).
Digital Trends
Rare Apple AirPower prototype shown working in new video
Remember when Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X in 2017, only for Apple to cancel its production two years later? YouTube channels Apple Demo and Unbox Therapy have brought that memory back with a video demonstrating a rare working prototype, per a report from MacRumors.
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 are still only $90 after Prime Day
Prime Day may have come and gone, but Amazon is keeping one of its best AirPods deals in place. The Apple AirPods 2 are just $90 at Amazon right now, an impressive savings of $69, as the popular in-ear headphones typically cost $159. Whether you’re just looking for a new set of headphones or something that competes with the best wireless earbuds, this is one of the best headphone deals available. This Prime Day pricing isn’t likely to last, so click over to Amazon now to claim your discount on the AirPods 2.
Digital Trends
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Digital Trends
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk. “The Monoprice DT-3BT speakers are a better-than-expected set of Bluetooth desktop speakers that sound great for the price.”. Pros. Great value for the money. Compact, clean design. Sturdy. Connects to a variety of sources. Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Cons.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day
If you missed the first round of Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year, you’re getting another chance at them through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Dubbed the October Prime Day, the shopping event brings discounts like this $200 price cut for the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, which brings it down to a more affordable $700 from its sticker price of $900. Don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase if you think this is the gaming machine for you, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.
Digital Trends
AirPods Max headphones price just dropped by $70 for Prime Day
If you weren’t able to purchase Apple’s AirPods Max from the first round of Prime Day deals this year, Amazon’s giving you another crack at it with its October Prime Day. For the shopping event, which is officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the wireless headphones are available with a $70 discount that brings their price down to $479 from $549. You need to move fast if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because we’re not sure how long it will last.
Digital Trends
Latest iPad Air is $80 off in the Amazon Early Access Sale
Prime Day iPad deals are back on Amazon through its Prime Early Access Sale, including a discounted price for the 2022 release of Apple’s iPad Air. The price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is down by 13% to $519, for $80 in savings from its original price of $599. If you need a new iPad, you can’t go wrong with the fifth-generation iPad Air — especially with this markdown. However, you should make the purchase now if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Comments / 0