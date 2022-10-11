Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get a Degree for Free With These 22 Jobs That Pay For College
A competitive labor market means employers are in wooing mode. Expect to see more companies offering better perks and benefits as competition remains high for workers to fill vacant jobs. One of the most valuable of those perks: full or partial college tuition paid by your employer. We found a...
IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers
A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
DALLAS — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Op-ed: 'Is college even worth it?' It's certainly not the only path to a successful career
Nicole Webb, Senior vice president/financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group. A return on investment from a college education has been in steady decline for a while. An expensive four-year college education isn't the only path to personal and financial success. Young Americans and their parents should carefully weigh all their...
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
NBC San Diego
86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers
Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness
Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
BET
A Different Path To Excellence: Unique HBCU Programs For Ambitious Students
HBCUs have been labeled as party schools lacking competitive academic programs compared to others, but this is a common misconception. These institutions offer a wide range of degree programs to appeal to growing career fields with the intent to increase Black representation. According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, HBCUs...
getnews.info
Horizon Worldwide – A Renowned Website Assisting Students In Find High School And College Internships To Gain Experience And Growth
The website is designed to help students find internships to get work experience. The importance of a good degree is diminished without relevant work experience in today’s world. Therefore, internships have become an important way for students to stand out, gain experience, and get hands-on knowledge in their careers. Students may struggle to find relevant information regarding internships despite their significance. To help them, Horizon Worldwide was established to provide detailed and relevant information to the candidates. Being a unique website, Horizon Worldwide has assisted several candidates in finding eligible high school internships and college internships to gain work experience and personal growth.
Phys.org
COVID-19 pandemic hurt academic experience for African international students, study finds
While the lives of many college students throughout the United States were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study from the University of Missouri found that international college students from Africa were among the most impacted academically. The pandemic severely interfered with their non-immigrant status, as travel limitations, restrictive...
getnews.info
Dr. Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship for Medical Students
The Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical students is now open for application. The scholarship is available for students living in the United States with the dream to attend medical school and pursue a medical course. Furthermore, the scholarship is also available for high school students in the US who have plans to further their education to pursue a medical course.
geteducated.com
Doctorate of Health Science Online – The Top Degree Programs
A doctorate of health science online degree is, first and foremost, a lucrative career choice. It allows professionals to traverse a career in postsecondary education, health service management, or medical service management. If you are pursuing a similar career, then earn a doctor of health science degree. This article eliminates the ambiguities regarding doctor of health science salary and jobs. In addition, it examines the available online programs and answers what you can do with a health science degree today.
CFPB: Colleges Need to Protect Students From ‘Junk Fees’
America’s colleges have more work to do when it comes to protecting students from so-called “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Thursday (Oct. 13). A new CFPB report looks at the terms and fees connected to banking products marketed to students by financial institutions...
Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high
The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
science.org
Amid the NYU orgo fracas, let’s remember: Rigor and respect aren’t mutually exclusive
As a college sophomore, in the fall of 1998, I sat in a packed lecture hall, struggling to keep up with Organic Chemistry—a.k.a. “Orgo,” as in, “study 24 hours a day, or go.” At the blackboard stood the bearded professor, a tea kettle permanently on the lab bench in front of him, five different colors of chalk clutched in his fist, color-coded chemical structures emerging from his fingertips fast and furious. It’s probably the hardest class I ever took, and I learned more than I thought it was possible to learn in a semester.
Comments / 1