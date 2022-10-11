ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

False Report Of Active Shooter At Pinellas Park High School Under Investigation

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDprp_0iUi1Cet00

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Pinellas Park Police Department and multiple other local agencies responded to Pinellas Park High School in reference to a report of an active shooter around 12:22 pm.

Police say that currently there are no known injuries and the police department does not believe there is a threat to students or the community at this time.

It is believed this incident is a falsely reported threat.

The police department will continue to investigate the origin of the initial report.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pinellas Park, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinellas Park High School#Park Police#Active Shooter#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy