False Report Of Active Shooter At Pinellas Park High School Under Investigation

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Pinellas Park Police Department and multiple other local agencies responded to Pinellas Park High School in reference to a report of an active shooter around 12:22 pm.

Police say that currently there are no known injuries and the police department does not believe there is a threat to students or the community at this time.

It is believed this incident is a falsely reported threat.

The police department will continue to investigate the origin of the initial report.

