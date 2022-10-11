Read full article on original website
Related
Most Memorable NHL Fights of 2022
What’s an ice hockey game without a few dirty punches?. If you're a hardcore NHL fan or just enjoy watching ice hockey players leave it all out on the ice, you’ve probably seen a brawl or two occur during a heated game. Dating back to 1922, players were...
Why rebuilding Hawks are right to follow Avs' blueprint
DENVER — Once upon a time, the Blackhawks were the ones kicking off NHL Opening Night with banner-raising ceremonies, and organizations would look at them as a roadmap on how to build a dynasty in the salary cap era. On Wednesday, the Blackhawks found themselves on the other end...
3 keys for Bears win on TNF + final score prediction
When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How new playoff format informs Jed Hoyer’s vision for Cubs
The first round of MLB’s first-year playoff format had just concluded by the time Cubs president Jed Hoyer sat down with media Monday to discuss the 2022 season and what comes next for his team. He watched most of it with his sons, he said. And he certainly has...
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Who will win the 2023 Vezina Trophy?
A brand new NHL season is underway, and that means it’s time to start keeping tabs on our favorite goaltenders. From Igor Shesterkin to Marc-Andre Fleury, we have seen some impressive performances from goalies in the past few years. Shesterkin took home the Vezina Trophy, the award given annually to the league’s best goalie, during the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers and Fleury earned the accolade during the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
RELATED PEOPLE
How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make?
Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par. The 2022-23 NHL season is...
Johnson joins Avs on ice for banner-raising ceremony
DENVER — The day before his return to Colorado, Jack Johnson had no idea whether or not he was going to be part of the Avalanche's banner-raising ceremony on Opening Night. He was going to be there anyway as a visiting member with the Blackhawks, but he wasn't exactly sure what the plans were.
Duncan Keith among Oilers' new hires for 2022-23 season
It looks like the Oilers aren’t playing around this season. Edmonton announced new hockey operations staff members for the 2022-23 season on Friday. Duncan Keith will serve as Player Development Consultant and Milan Tichy will serve as Director of Amateur European Scouting. Keith, a former defenseman, retired from the...
12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider
Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
The most intriguing player from each Eastern Conference team
This isn’t a ranking of the best players on each team, but rather a list of the players whose impact could drastically influence his team’s chances this season. We’re going in reverse order of the teams I think are likeliest to contend for the Eastern Conference crown.
NBA・
Back home, Guardians eye pivotal 2-1 ALDS lead over Yankees
NEW YORK — Keeping Aaron Judge’s bat quiet helped the Cleveland Guardians gain a split of the American League Division
Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers
The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is starting off strong with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden and the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors at Chase Arena.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name
Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred during Wednesday’s National League Division Series showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends
Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit!. Last week’s piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs of seven or more points covered against the spread (ATS) and the Buffalo Bills improved to 7-2-2 ATS (77.8%) and 10-1 straight up (SU) (90.9%) as double-digit favorites under Sean McDermott. Also, two of the four matchups with an Over/Under of 43 points or fewer hit the Over.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0