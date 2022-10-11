ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland

Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month.  President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll participate in an event with “grassroots Democrats” on Friday and headline a reception for Democratic nominee Tina Kotek on […] The post Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness

The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend

Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want More Corrupt Cops, and Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump

Good Afternoon, News: A Human Barricade on SE Powell, 82% Want. The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Serial Rapist To Be Released

(Portland, OR) — A serial rapist that acted in the Portland area in the ’70s and ’80s is set to be released from prison. Richard Troy Gillmore has been in prison for nearly 36 years, but Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday he’s getting out. He admitted to assaulting nine girls and women, but he was only convicted of one charge because of the statute of limitations of the crimes. Gillmore is set to get out on December 16th.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sassy-Pants Questions About Sports Scandals, Rich Villains, and... MONKEY TRIVIA! 🐵 (Oh Yes, Thankyouverymuch!)

WHAT'S UP, BRAINY BUTT? It's time once again to put that brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about the latest in Portland sports scandals, more shenanigans from local rich villains (and the politicians who love them), and... you asked for it, and now you've got it... MONKEY TRIVIA! ("Omigod, FINALLY!")
PORTLAND, OR

