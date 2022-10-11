Read full article on original website
Staten Island cemeteries | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A perfect time of year to look at our Staten Island cemeteries with their history that lies beneath and on the headstones above is now as we approach Halloween. New Dorp’s Moravian Cemetery is the largest and oldest active cemetery on Staten Island, having opened in...
CityMD opens new location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CityMD, a leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, has expanded its operations on Staten Island with the opening of a new South Shore location. The new facility, located at 5788-5800 Amboy Rd. in Prince’s Bay, mark Summit Health’s fourth urgent care facility...
Man, 19, sliced off part of victim’s ear on Staten Island. Now, he’ll pay the price.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton resident who authorities said sliced off part of another man’s ear in Castleton Corners last year has pleaded guilty to felony assault. Shamel Kingsberry, then 19, slashed the victim at about 11:05 a.m. on May 13, 2021, on the 800 block...
Killer of Staten Island girl, 10, in 1980 snubs interview with parole board. He’s denied again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lorraine Pacifico was a gifted swimmer, and her mother dreamed that one day her little girl would showcase her talent at the Olympic Games. But there were no Olympics for the Oakwood resident. No gold medals around her neck. Or even cheers at a high school swim meet.
A look inside new Hungerford School, as ceremony celebrates state-of-the-art facility that puts ‘the children first’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Hungerford School building at the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex in Sunnyside -- which opened its doors to students for the first time at the beginning of this academic year -- marked a victorious moment, after a rigorous push for over a decade to build a more accessible and inclusionary learning facility for the special needs students it serves.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
NYPD: Woman hit by car on Staten Island, then involved in ambulance crash on way to hospital, dies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in Westerleigh Friday morning, then moments later was involved in a second crash when the ambulance taking her to the hospital overturned, has died from her injuries, according to police. The identity...
How the Sandy-era buyout program turned bustling Staten Island communities into vacant overgrown lots
After Sandy, more than 500 Staten Islanders took state buyouts rather than stay and rebuild. Their stories carry lessons for city homeowners still threatened by rising sea levels. [ more › ]
Individual sought for questioning in alleged stabbing, robbery in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged stabbing and robbery in West Brighton. The incident occurred on Oct. 1 around 6:15 p.m. A 15-year-old male victim reported to police that he became...
bkreader.com
MTA Bus Fatally Strikes Elderly Woman in East Flatbush
An elderly woman died Thursday after she was struck by an MTA bus on a Brooklyn street, police said. The 79-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glenwood Road near Flatbush Ave. in East Flatbush mid-block around 6:20 p.m., according to cops. The MTA bus, heading north on Flatbush Ave., made a left...
Let the countdown to midnight begin: Staten Island University Hospital’s annual charity ball will usher in ‘New Year’s Eve’ – in October.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island University Hospital will ring in the “New Year” with an evening of dining and dancing at its 140th annual Charity Ball Saturday, Oct. 22 in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. Revelers will get to raise their glasses and...
Cops: Woman beaten in attempted purse snatch on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The search continues on Thursday for a suspect who beat a woman he was trying to rob in Elm Park after sunrise Tuesday morning, according to police. Dramatic increases in robberies have been reported on Staten Island this year. A 47-year-old woman told police that...
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
2-car crash near the Staten Island Mall in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A two-car crash on a road outside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville prompted a large emergency response at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Two badly-damaged, dark-colored SUVs were seen on Ring Road, near Marsh Avenue. Authorities closed access to part of Ring to traffic.
Lawyers update status of psychological exam for ex-cop accused of killing prominent Staten Island mom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who authorities say strangled her mother to death inside their South Shore home was presented for arraignment this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Mauri Belarmino — a pediatric nurse for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene who...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Men sneak into Brooklyn building, shoot resident who refused robbery demands
Two robbers snuck into a Brooklyn apartment building, where they shot and critically wounded a man who refused to hand over his belongs, police said Friday.
