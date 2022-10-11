At a special meeting held Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Miami Springs City Council approved an inter-local agreement with Miami-Dade County to annex the area west of Miami Springs. The deal isn’t as simple as just annexing the area. It covers the hand off of government items including building permits. However, there was one sticky item. Miami-Dade County wants to charge the City of Miami Springs a mitigation fee that adds up to over $3 Million over 7 years. Unlike other annexations where the County has not charged a fee, the County insisted on a mitigation fee in order to move forward with the annexation process.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO