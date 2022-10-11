Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany

Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anthony Cappelluti, 60, passed away on October 12, 2022 of natural causes. Anthony was a native Staten Islander, born on Jan. 27, 1962 and raised in Midland Beach. He attended PS 38, and graduated New Dorp High School in 1978. After obtaining an Associate Degree in 1981 from the College of Staten Island he went on to pursue a construction career spanning more than 45 years, 30 of those spent with Muss Development and most recently AMS Safety, LLC where he was a Site Safety Manager. Read the full obit on SILive.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
Staten Island cemeteries | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A perfect time of year to look at our Staten Island cemeteries with their history that lies beneath and on the headstones above is now as we approach Halloween. New Dorp’s Moravian Cemetery is the largest and oldest active cemetery on Staten Island, having opened in...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 13, 2022: John Langell, NYPD sergeant and Air Force veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On August 16, 2022, John W. (Jack) Langell, 92, passed away after a sudden illness. Jack was born on March 4, 1930. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1947, and was married to the former Victoria Marino on Nov. 15, 1952. Jack Langell was a retired New York City Police sergeant. He held a prominent position as liaison between the police commissioner’s office and the news media. Jack was also a military veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1950. His military duties included working as a radio repairman on aircraft involved in the Berlin Airlift, as a result of which he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal with Berlin Airlift Device. Following his retirement from the NYPD, Jack became the head of security at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. He was well liked and admired by his friends, who aptly nicknamed him “Mr. Nice Guy,” and he was loved deeply by his family, for whom he remained a source of fatherly comfort, affection, and strength. Read the full obit on SILive.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
How the Sandy-era buyout program turned bustling Staten Island communities into vacant overgrown lots
After Sandy, more than 500 Staten Islanders took state buyouts rather than stay and rebuild. Their stories carry lessons for city homeowners still threatened by rising sea levels. [ more › ]
CityMD opens new location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CityMD, a leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, has expanded its operations on Staten Island with the opening of a new South Shore location. The new facility, located at 5788-5800 Amboy Rd. in Prince’s Bay, mark Summit Health’s fourth urgent care facility...
A look inside new Hungerford School, as ceremony celebrates state-of-the-art facility that puts ‘the children first’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Hungerford School building at the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex in Sunnyside -- which opened its doors to students for the first time at the beginning of this academic year -- marked a victorious moment, after a rigorous push for over a decade to build a more accessible and inclusionary learning facility for the special needs students it serves.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
NYPD: Woman hit by car on Staten Island, then involved in ambulance crash on way to hospital, dies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman who was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in Westerleigh Friday morning, then moments later was involved in a second crash when the ambulance taking her to the hospital overturned, has died from her injuries, according to police. The identity...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
nysenate.gov
D.A. BRAGG ANNOUNCES CREATION OF THE OFFICE’S FIRST HOUSING & TENANT PROTECTION UNIT
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
HONK NYC! Performing tonight in Staten Island’s Maker Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The HONK NYC! Festival will be making an appearance in Stapleton this evening. Currently in its 16th year, this borough spanning celebration of music will bring its talent to Maker Park at the corner of Thompson and Front Streets. The event will feature street bands that...
1 dead, others hurt after car slams into ambulance on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A woman walking to work was killed on Friday morning.She was first struck by a car on Staten Island. But just a block away, the ambulance she was in was hit by another car, tipping it over onto its side.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with witnesses and family of the woman in the Westerleigh section of the borough.Video from Chopper 2 shows the response at around 6:30 a.m., after a Jeep struck the ambulance transporting the woman."It sounded like a loud boom," neighbor Dave Gomes said.The Jeep was coming down Jewett Avenue while witnesses say the ambulance was...
$4B in federal money still on the table for NYC 10 years after Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Sandy left New York City desperate for funds to help repair and revitalize some of its most critical infrastructure, but nearly 10 years later, nearly $4 billion in federal money has yet to be spent, according to a new report from City Comptroller Brad Lander.
Pirate school, ship visits and an epic soup contest on tap for rescheduled Lighthouse Point Fest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After hurricane rains cancelled the original Lighthouse Point Fest a couple of weekends ago, the National Lighthouse Museum will reboot the celebration this Sunday, Oct. 16. Also back on track is its annual Legendary Soup Contest. The pirate-themed festival runs from noon to 6 p.m....
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
