news3lv.com
DMV, other Nevada government websites down due to fiber connection failure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All websites for Nevada state government agencies remained down Friday after suffering a fiber connection failure in the northern part of the state Thursday. The Nevada Department of Administration said it was working with vendors and providers on restoring access. The outage was blamed on...
news3lv.com
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
news3lv.com
Nevada law enforcement to be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to charitable donation
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Law enforcement and first repsonders across Nevada will soon be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to a $6.9 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The three-year project aims to put an AED in every law enforcement vehicle across the...
news3lv.com
Extreme weather drives up pumpkin prices
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your jack-o-lantern may be smaller, yet its price tag may be bigger this year, especially in Southern Nevada. Gilcrease Orchards in the north valley raised pumpkin prices for the first time in more than a decade. Their average pumpkin is $12, up from $8 last...
news3lv.com
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
news3lv.com
36th annual Black & White Party
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 36th annual Black and White Party benefitting aid for AIDS of Nevada, also known as AFAN, makes its highly anticipated return next weekend. Joining me now with more are Andrew Ryan and Andy Hooper.
news3lv.com
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
news3lv.com
What will the death penalty in Florida look like after Cruz trial?
In nearly every state across the U.S., a jury must unanimously agree to capital punishment. In Florida, the change was made from a majority vote to a unanimous vote back in 2017, but will lawmakers be looking to reverse course after the Parkland killer was sentenced to life in prison?
news3lv.com
Adam Laxalt's relatives endorse Catherine Cortez Masto in heated Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."
