Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Video emerges of Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo yelling at autograph seeker after rude gesture
Future textbooks will include a video component just to show students this clip of Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo pulling out of the players’ parking lot on Monday night, the literal definition of f***ing around and finding out. Though the seven-second clip is extremely short and only shows “Part...
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yardbarker
Reports of White Sox Manager Interviews Have Surfaced
Chicago White Sox' fans hoping the organization makes an outside-the-box managerial hire will be happy to hear today's updates. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the White Sox will interview Houston Astros' bench coach Joe Espada. Espada will also interview with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today
Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Will Houston Astros lose Joe Espada to White Sox or Marlins?
HOUSTON — It may be a scheduled off day in Houston during the American League Division series matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, but there is still plenty happening inside the Houston clubhouse. As reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is...
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Updated Betting Odds Reveal a New Favorite for White Sox Manager
In the ever-changing world of gambling odds, we have yet another regarding the next Chicago White Sox' manager. Bruce Bochy and Ozzie Guillen have owned the top spots until the most recent update. Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously mentioned that there are three favorites for the job: Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington, and Mike Schildt. It’s always important to remember that the gambling odds are based on pure speculation and the number of bets being placed.
Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"
The Padres are doing whatever they can to limit ticket sales to only Padres fans
MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1
Hall of Famer David Ortiz had a blunt, accurate, and hilarious assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and the Padres after LA's NLDS Game 1 win.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3