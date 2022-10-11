RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."

