Wisconsin football commit Trech Kekahuna earns a Pac-12 offer

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks have offered Wisconsin Badgers football commit Trech Kekahuna in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has been sitting on 13 verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class since late June.

Late Monday night, one of their top offensive commits in the class earned a new scholarship offer from out West.

The Oregon Ducks extended an offer to 2023 wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who has been committed to Wisconsin since June 19 . Oregon offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams made the offer over the phone to Kekahuna, who took to Twitter to share the news.

A native of Hawaii, Kekahuna previously played at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same school as current Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Kamo'i Latu.

The 5-foot-11 speedster has since transferred to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he is putting together a huge senior season. Kekahuna was recently named the 2022 Polynesian Football Classic Offensive MVP after recording seven receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns against Hamilton High School in Arizona.

Kekahuna was also chosen to participate in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl, one of the top postseason bowls for high school football players. This distinction comes based on his early season success at Bishop Gorman, helping lead his high school team to a 7-1 record and catching 35 passes for 617 yards and 12 touchdowns in the team's first eight games, according to MaxPreps .

The new offer for Kekahuna comes on the heels of Wisconsin making a coaching change and dismissing head coach Paul Chryst. As things stand, there does not appear to be an immediate threat for Kekahuna to flip his commitment, but Oregon is closer to home, and the Ducks are led by head coach Dan Lanning who is known for being an aggressive recruiter.

Wisconsin landed Kekahuna in the summer during an official visit to Madison after offering the slot receiver weeks earlier based on a stellar camp performance with the Badgers. At the time of his commitment, he held other offers from Boise State, Hawaii, and Nevada.

As a junior, Kekahuna recorded 192 rushing yards with two touchdowns and added 672 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Also a standout in track, Kekahuna was the anchor on back-to-back 4x100m state championship teams in 2021 and 2022 at Saint Louis School.

Kekahuna is one of two wide receivers committed in the 2023 recruiting class for Wisconsin, and while he is currently one of the lowest-ranked players in the class, the Badgers are extremely high on his skill level and the quickness he plays with. This new offer by Oregon only illustrates what Wisconsin already knew when they accepted his commitment in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if more offers come in for Kekahuna in the coming months, but the Badgers seem to be in a good spot despite the coaching change.

Kekahuna is considered the No. 10 player in the state of Nevada for his grade and the No. 177 wide receiver, according to 247 Sports.

You can watch some of his early-season highlights below...

