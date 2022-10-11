Read full article on original website
Obituary for Camilla David Anderson of Aberdeen
Camilla “Kay” David Anderson, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 11th surrounded by her family. Born in Moore County, Aug. 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Madge David. Kay was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, class of 1960. On Nov. 5, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Anderson. The couple would live in Winston – Salem and Raleigh early in their marriage before returning to Moore County in 1974. Kay was a dedicated and active member of Page memorial United Methodist Church for 48 years. Her beautiful soprano voice was treasured in the church’s choir as she was frequently a featured soloist. Her solos surrounding the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter holidays are warmly remembered by friends and family.
Obituary for Terry Beautant Barrett of Jackson Springs
Terry Beautant Barrett, 55, of Jackson Springs, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 1 – 2 p.m., and funeral at 2 p.m. at the Pugh & Smith Funeral Home, Carthage NC.
Obituary for William C. Johnston
William C. Johnston, (Bill) was born on June 5, 1930. Bill was born and raised in Bertha, Minnesota. While growing up he studied the piano, violin, viola and the marimba. He loved music so after four years in the U.S. Army he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan respectively. His professional life was given to teaching music but when he lost some hearing he became a principal where he retired in the Dearborn, Michigan Public School system. It was thru teaching that Bill and Melva became life partners. Bill is survived by his wife Melva of forty-nine years.
Obituary for Susan Elizabeth Baker Miller of Cameron
Susan Elizabeth Baker Miller, 44, of Cameron, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Suez was born in the Panama Canal Zone on March 28,1978 to Lynn W. Baker and Rebecca Talbert Baker. Suez is survived by her husband Dayne A. Miller; sons Dillon Miller and Devin Miller of Sanford; parents...
Meet Moore People: Jake Stevens
Meet Moore People is a series dedicated to the people we meet each day but do not really know; people who make Moore County a great place to live and work. Say “hello” to Jake Stevens. This Carthage native said he is grounded in more ways than one....
Obituary for Charles M. Corum of Southern Pines
Mr. Charles M. Corum, 70, of Southern Pines, NC, formerly of Orange, NJ, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Public Viewing followed by Memorial Service: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12 Noon, Simon Funeral Home Chapel, 151 South Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social...
Obituary for Beverly Mishoe Cagle
Beverly Mishoe Cagle, 73, passed away, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sandy Ridge Memory Care Center. Beverly was a daughter of the late Robert and Olive Mae Mishoe. She was a graduate of North Moore High School. Beverly worked for FirstBank for 32 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart. Beverly was a people person and was always ready for a good conversation. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places , but also just driving around with her husband, Larry brought her joy. Beverly liked to care for her home, her flowers, spend time reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her family remembers her good cooking and time spent with her family was very important. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister: Irene Kozel.
Police department promotes three to rank of sergeant
The Southern Pines Police Department announced Friday in a press release three members of the department have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The Southern Pines Police Department conducted a promotional assessment center on Sept. 28-29 for the rank of sergeant, where candidates were evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities to perform in this assignment.
Dreams 4 All Foundation: Dream Maker Gala Oct. 20
You’re invited to the Dreams 4 All Foundations’ 5th Annual Fundraiser, the Dream Maker Gala. This year, they are doing things a little differently by turning their annual fundraiser into a sit-down dinner event. It will take place at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst on October 20 from 5-9 p.m.
School board sets precedence in education over tourism
The Moore County School Board unanimously approved a motion on a plan to change the school calendar at its regular meeting Oct. 11. School board member David Hensley made the motion to send conglomerate-designed and signed letters to government officials and House and Senate educational committees stating that it was the board’s duty to ensure the best education possible, and therefore, in 2024, the board will base the school calendar on educational needs and not the tourism trade.
Meet Grey Boy
Grey Boy is a 12 -15 week old, shorthair, neutered kitten who is looking for a family to call his own. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. Adoption fee is $65. This includes initial vaccinations (including FVRCP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with...
Crains Creek FD responds to overturned car
Crains Creek Fire Department responded to a car that overturned in a crash on Thursday. The crash occurred in Vass near the intersection of Lobelia Road and McGill Road shortly after 7 a.m., said Crains Creek Fire Department on its FB page. The car overturned and landed in the woods...
Aberdeen man charged with breaking into West End home
An Aberdeen man was arrested and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond for allegedly breaking into a home, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. The Moore County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation in West End after receiving a report for breaking or entering...
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responds to rollover crash
Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover crash. The accident occurred on Tuesday at 6 a.m., said Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue on its social media page. Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue was called to the accident scene in the 5000 block of Beulah Hill Church Road in the West End area of Moore County.
14th Annual HHW Collection Event Nov. 19
14th Annual HHW Collection Event. Moore County Solid Waste for Household Hazardous Waste Medication Drop-Off & Paper Shredding. Saturday, November 19, 10 – 2 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. No commercial or electronic waste will be accepted. Paper shredding will occur on adjacent parking lot limit of eight bags.
Carthage man facing 10 charges after drug investigation
Trent Phillips, 35, of Carthage, was arrested and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and is facing 10 drugs charges. “On October 12, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Putnam Glendon Road outside of Carthage,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a statement.
Kingdom Minded Ministries: Fish Fry & Pop-Up Shop Oct. 15
Kingdom Minded Ministries International is hosting a Fish Fry & Pop-Up Shop on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. until ? at 180 Westgate Dr. in West End. Vendor space available for $30 per table. Fish Fry Menu:. Fish Plate w/2 sides – $10. Fish Sandwich – $6 Drinks...
