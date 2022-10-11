Beverly Mishoe Cagle, 73, passed away, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sandy Ridge Memory Care Center. Beverly was a daughter of the late Robert and Olive Mae Mishoe. She was a graduate of North Moore High School. Beverly worked for FirstBank for 32 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart. Beverly was a people person and was always ready for a good conversation. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places , but also just driving around with her husband, Larry brought her joy. Beverly liked to care for her home, her flowers, spend time reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her family remembers her good cooking and time spent with her family was very important. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister: Irene Kozel.

WEST END, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO