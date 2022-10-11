Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Partners with Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy
Nicholls is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to provide a team of specialists to establish the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy, a Type III early learning center in Donaldsonville. Program development and a continued operational framework will be in collaboration with Ascension Parish Government and members of the Nicholls’ specialist team.
pelicanpostonline.com
East Ascension HS Homecoming Court announced
Next week is Homecoming Week for East Ascension High School. The Homecoming Court includes:. Top Row (from left): Maci Holmes, Stephanie Mendoza, Katie Frank, Kierralyn Irvin; Bottom: Allie Richard, Presli Granier. Top Row: Ashley Crum, Emily West, Kate Rills, and Andrenea Jones; Bottom: Charidy Dunbar, Trinity Lewis. Top Row: Mackenzie...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Community Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant to Second Harvest for Food Bank Partners in Galliano and Houma
Bayou Community Foundation recently presented a $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank to help two local food bank partners provide more meat and fresh food to families in need in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle. With the grant, Second Harvest has purchased and installed freezers, refrigerators, shelving, and other...
houmatimes.com
LPPL to host free Lawyers in Libraries events
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will host multiple upcoming Lawyers in Libraries events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Thibodaux, Lockport, and Larose branches this month on the following dates:. October 24- Thibodaux Branch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
How a Lafourche Native Helps Preserve French through La Veillée, an LPB Premiere
Remember the days of going to maw maw and paw paw’s house, seeing them have coffee, and having conversations you couldn’t understand? The beautiful Cajun French words flowed followed by laughter and you desperately wanted to be a part of the conversation. Mais, that’s called a veillée, and now more than ever it’s important to be able to carry on that tradition. A show on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), “La Veillée,” does just that by sitting on the “front porch,” telling stories, and giving an inside look at Louisiana culture along with its people.
houmatimes.com
Mulberry Beta Club service project blesses children in foster care
Students at a local elementary school are working together to help children in foster care have a happy birthday. Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club is hosting an Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive as its 2022 service project. The club is accepting donations throughout the month of October to include in birthday boxes for foster children through CASA of Terrebonne.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
houmatimes.com
Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration
Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Dance into the weekend with Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department
Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Department invites you to dance into the weekend at its Adult Dinner and Dance fundraiser tonight, Friday, October 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Bayou Boeuf Volunteer Fire Station #2, featuring a shrimp creole meal, and live music by Junior & Sumtin’ Sneaky from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
houmatimes.com
Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouches
The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry donated drug deactivation pouches to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging in an effort to fight against the opioid epidemic. The office donated the pouches to the organization in September as a way to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
NOLA.com
Fewer students are enrolling in New Orleans area colleges and universities. Here's why.
New Orleans colleges and universities are reporting declines in fall enrollment, though a dip beneath the topline numbers reveals a more complicated picture, with private institutions faring better than the smaller, less-selective public campuses still recovering from the upheaval of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Inflation, a strong job market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
houmatimes.com
PHI & BP Extend Relationship with a New 10-Year Contract
PHI Aviation, a global leader in helicopter services, has extended its contract with bp to provide helicopter transportation services for bp’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September and is an amendment to the existing contract, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
houmatimes.com
Roanna Naquin
Roanna “Peanut” Kern Naquin, 67, a native of Houma, Louisiana and a resident of Montgomery, Texas, passed away too soon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, at 10:00AM at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel.
houmatimes.com
Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s
Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”. Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!
houmatimes.com
What you Need to Know to Celebrate Terrebonne’s Bicentennial this Weekend
Terrebonne Parish, or “The Good Earth,” is a land rich in culture, family, traditions, and experiences that are only understood if you truly were there. The parish will celebrate 200 years this weekend and here is what you need to know to experience it to the fullest. The...
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
houmatimes.com
Jessie James Pierre
Jessie James Pierre, 51, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on October 5, 2022. Burial will take place Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12pm in Holy Family Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Joseph Pierre; daughters, Amber Pierre, Jessa Pierre, and April-lynn Pierre; granddaughter, Abigail...
Comments / 0