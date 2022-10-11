ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/14/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The edge for congressional Democrats is not surprising given New Jersey’s political landscape, but our question wording experiment does show less of a desire to vote for the incumbent – the majority of whom are Democrats in the state – when identified as one’s ‘current member of Congress’ rather than by their partisan identity. This lesser affinity for the party in power coincides with negativity about the current state of the country overall.” – Rutgers Eagleton Polling Director Ashley Koning.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Examining the Migrant Crisis: Steve Adubato in Conversation with Governor Phil Murphy

Emmy® Award-winning Anchor Steve Adubato sits down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on State of Affairs with Steve Adubato. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Governor Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
IMMIGRATION
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
insidernj.com

CD-1 Flashpoint: Gustafson Goes off on ‘Wokeness’

Reacting to a published report that a teacher at KIPP Cooper Norcross Whittier Middle School lectured students on “they/them pronouns,” Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s First Congressional District, Claire Gustafson, said, “Apparently, even in our schools, South Jersey’s political cartel does what it wants.”
POLITICS
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

