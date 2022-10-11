Read full article on original website
Related
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/14/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The edge for congressional Democrats is not surprising given New Jersey’s political landscape, but our question wording experiment does show less of a desire to vote for the incumbent – the majority of whom are Democrats in the state – when identified as one’s ‘current member of Congress’ rather than by their partisan identity. This lesser affinity for the party in power coincides with negativity about the current state of the country overall.” – Rutgers Eagleton Polling Director Ashley Koning.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
insidernj.com
Veteran Labor Leader Rosenstein Argues the Need for Human Campaign Contact
NEW BRUNSWICK – Veteran labor leader and political organizer Hetty Rosenstein wants to make sure her fellow Democrats secure actual human contact as they seek to connect with voters in the lead up to the Nov. 8th midterm elections. Retired as the state director of the Communications Workers of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insidernj.com
Examining the Migrant Crisis: Steve Adubato in Conversation with Governor Phil Murphy
Emmy® Award-winning Anchor Steve Adubato sits down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for a half-hour special on State of Affairs with Steve Adubato. The governor discusses such issues as affordability, property taxes and the migrant crisis, in which Murphy told Adubato of his deep concern over Florida Governor Rick DeSantis sending migrants to northern states.
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
insidernj.com
CD-1 Flashpoint: Gustafson Goes off on ‘Wokeness’
Reacting to a published report that a teacher at KIPP Cooper Norcross Whittier Middle School lectured students on “they/them pronouns,” Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s First Congressional District, Claire Gustafson, said, “Apparently, even in our schools, South Jersey’s political cartel does what it wants.”
Does Central Jersey Exist? Answer May Soon Officially Be ‘YES’
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask ten people in New Jersey, "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get ten very...
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
nystateofpolitics.com
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
NJ freezes some property tax bills: Top 10 towns gaining (or melting) the most
TRENTON – Less than three weeks remain for New Jersey senior citizens and disabled people living in homes they own to essentially freeze their property taxes by signing up for a state tax-relief program. The Senior Freeze application deadline for 2021 taxes is Oct. 31. There is a list...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Comments / 3