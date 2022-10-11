Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: James Earle “Jimmy” Felker
James Earle “Jimmy” Felker, 74, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Affectionately known as “Big Daddy” to his five grandchildren, Mr. Felker was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and spent the majority of his life in Middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School in Nashville and went on to play collegiate golf at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. He spent more than 40 years as a residential builder as the owner of Felker Construction.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Michael Ward “Mike” Holt
Michael Ward “Mike” Holt, age 67, a longtime resident of the Arno community, College Grove, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Oct.10, at his residence. Mike was born in Williamson County and was the son of the late Herman E. and Bessie Mae Culberson Holt. Mike retired after 43 years with ADT Security.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Bethesda News
Thought for the week — Are you feeling anxious or fearful? If so, trust God to handle those problems that are simply too big for you to solve. Entrust the future — your future — to GOD!. I am sure that the majority of you are aware...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Tomorrow plans strong finish for 2022
Franklin Tomorrow, which celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its founding as a community visioning and engagement organization earlier this year, has several events set over the next few months to finish out the year. FrankTalks, Oct. 17. Franklin Tomorrow's upcoming FrankTalks lecture will focus on programs the Williamson County Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs
Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
williamsonherald.com
Local historian popularizes story of 20th century African American nurse
Five years ago, while sitting in the hall of the McLemore Museum, local historian Kristi Farrow glimpsed a photograph that would change her life. The picture was of Dr. Josie Wells and featured its subject in a stoic pose wearing an academic cap with eyes gazing away from the camera, wide open.
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
williamsonherald.com
FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
Ravenwood’s LePore, Indy’s Hartwell selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – A pair of seniors were honored as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9. Ravenwood High School’s Bella LePore helped lead the Raptors to a surprising District 11-AAA championship last week, including knocking off three-time defending champion Nolensville. Independence’s Tre Hartwell scored two touchdowns to help the Eagles storm back to win the Border Battle against rival Summit in a Week 8 rivalry showdown.
williamsonherald.com
Spring Hill Chamber recognized as tourist marketing organization, to open a welcome center soon
On July 5, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community," said Becca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “By leveraging our relationships within the local business community, we feel our tourism initiatives will contribute to the success of our local economy.”
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Brentwood captures region title over Ravenwood
THOMPSON'S STATION – After falling in straight sets in the District 11-AAA championship last week, the Brentwood High School volleyball team evened the score with rival Ravenwood in the Battle of the Woods rematch to win the Region 6-AAA title in four sets – 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 – at Independence Tuesday night.
williamsonherald.com
CoolSprings Galleria will be site of World Giving Machines, giving shoppers chance to give back
Christmas shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria will have an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving while making the season a little brighter for people who are struggling to meet their most basic needs. From three #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, visitors can purchase and donate items ranging from clothing, food and hygiene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
Area Habitat for Humanity promotes 2 longtime staffers to CEO, COO
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland president and COO, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The change comes as HFHWM CEO and President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit. “It is unusual for a job...
Chilly and dry Saturday, rain and wind return Sunday and Monday – Julian
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
williamsonherald.com
BOMA approves revised development plan for The Factory and modifications
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a revised development plan for The Factory at Franklin with 11 modifications of development standards. The plan, as submitted, proposes a new commercial recreation use in the form of a carousel and changes to the parking layout. The modifications of standards request...
Comments / 0