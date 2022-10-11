Read full article on original website
Related
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Custom statement pieces by 'Be Jewelry'
ST. LOUIS — Be Jewelry is is a local woman owned business, creating and selling handmade polymer clay jewelry. Polymer clay is a type of sculptural material that can be molded by hand and baked in the oven. Each piece from Be Jewelry is designed, mixed, sculpted, baked, sanded,...
Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches Is Moving to the Central West End
The popular south St. Louis sandwich shop will reopen near City Foundry later this month
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
River City HBCU Classic canceled 4 days before the event
Organizers blame Explore St. Louis for confusion over discount codes and claim interference with making the event a success. Explore St. Louis disagrees.
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
KSDK
Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!
ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
Meal prep service to take over former Copper Pig restaurant on Macklind
ST. LOUIS — Since it was founded in 2016, ful., a subscription-based meal preparation service, has been providing St. Louisans weekly meals. Now, a new brick-and-mortar location and a new chef and owner, Chris Vomund, are bringing change to the business. Taking up shop at 4611 Macklind Ave., the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Still breezy Friday
There is very little chance for anything other than sprinkles Friday evening. By Monday, below average temperatures will be delivered the St. Louis area.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
Renovations of local historic landmark back on track
The redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building is back on after it has been stalled for the past six years.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
Comments / 3