Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
KMOV

Meet Nima: Our pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
KSDK

Loyal to Local: Custom statement pieces by 'Be Jewelry'

ST. LOUIS — Be Jewelry is is a local woman owned business, creating and selling handmade polymer clay jewelry. Polymer clay is a type of sculptural material that can be molded by hand and baked in the oven. Each piece from Be Jewelry is designed, mixed, sculpted, baked, sanded,...
KSDK

Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

