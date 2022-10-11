Read full article on original website
3 common myths about credit scores and what you really need to know | PennyWise podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. What do you know about your credit score? PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to understand some of the "myths" surrounding your credit score.
US veterinary prices up 10% in past year — biggest such spike on record. Here's why
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data show — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
