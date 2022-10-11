Animal Collective mashed up their unreleased song “Genie’s Open” with a rendition of Silver Jews’ “Trains Across The Sea” as part of the band’s recent live session for SiriusXM. While “Genie’s Open” wasn’t included on the band’s 2022 LP Time Skiffs, the track became a fixture on tour in support of the album; however, the SiriusXM session marked the first time they performed the song in tandem with the “Trains Across the Sea.” Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist previously covered Silver Jews’ “Ballad of Reverend War Character” to pay tribute to that band’s influential singer-songwriter David Berman, who died by...

