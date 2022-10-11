Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
PREMIERE: Filter with their new single ‘For The Beaten’
It’s been a long time coming, but after two years rock icon Filter is ready to debut their new single. Following a chance run in with Trent Reznor at a music store, Filter frontman Richard Patrick became a rock icon early in his career as the leading touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails. He toured with the band from 1989 through till 1993, appearing in the music videos for ‘Down In It,’ ‘Head Like A Hole’ and ‘Wish.’
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across the Sea’ for SiriusXM Session
Animal Collective mashed up their unreleased song “Genie’s Open” with a rendition of Silver Jews’ “Trains Across The Sea” as part of the band’s recent live session for SiriusXM. While “Genie’s Open” wasn’t included on the band’s 2022 LP Time Skiffs, the track became a fixture on tour in support of the album; however, the SiriusXM session marked the first time they performed the song in tandem with the “Trains Across the Sea.” Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist previously covered Silver Jews’ “Ballad of Reverend War Character” to pay tribute to that band’s influential singer-songwriter David Berman, who died by...
A punk rock museum is opening in 2023, funded by members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Foo Fighters... but not Green Day
The Punk Rock Museum will open its doors on January 13, 2023
Gabriels Make ‘Corden’ Debut With Range-Spanning ‘Angels & Queens’ Performance
Last week, Gabriels was on stage performing “Cinema” with Harry Styles after opening for six nights during his Austin, Texas, residency. Now, the Los Angeles-based trio have made their debut on the Late Late Show with James Corden, delivering a soulfully choreographed performance of “Angels & Queens,” the title track from their newly released debut album. Led by gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Gabriels violinist Ari Balouzian and keyboardist Ryan Hope created a sonic backdrop for a wide range-spanning performance from their attention-demanding frontman. Accompanied by half a dozen dancers, Lusk delivered a clarity-driven ode to sticking out the hard parts,...
Lacuna Coil’s Comalies XX: a goth metal classic reconstructed
Album review: Lacuna Coil give 2002’s landmark album Comalies an impressive 20th anniversary do-over
NME
Brian Eno – ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’ review: existential meditations and a groundwork for hope
Among many other things, Brian Eno has always understood that good ambient and minimalist music is far, far more than the bland soundscapes. Having spearheaded the genre for half a century, he knows that at its best, it’s music that can touch a listener’s emotional core more powerfully than the most brutal heavy metal.
The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem Blow Up in ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Trailer
“Sounding good and having a good time.” On Thursday, Utopia released the trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming Showtime documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, about the wild alt-rock music scene that blew up in New York City in the early 2000s.
