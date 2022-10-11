Read full article on original website
heidi a
3d ago
oh good. say hello to your friends on the LA city councel. you've been quiet about this issue
Reply
6
John Larkin
3d ago
I'm sure his 50 limousines that drive around LA will enjoy paying $6 a gallon for gas ⛽️!
Reply(1)
4
Related
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday
President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked audio
In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For Oaxacans in L.A., City Council members' racist remarks cut deep
'I thought we had made great progress in the last three years in gaining recognition,' said one Oaxacan, who criticized remarks by Nury Martinez.
Column: Nury Martinez's rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the councilmembers just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
L.A. councilmembers’ racist remarks on tape about 'the Blacks,' Black children prompt calls for resignations
In leaked audio, three Los Angeles City Councilmembers and a prominent labor official were recorded in a conversation rife with racist remarks about Black people, Black voters in the city, and Black children.
RELATED PEOPLE
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
LA Councilmember president Nury Martinez resigns after leaked audio of racist comments
Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office. Martinez issued a public apology Sunday over statements she says she made "in a moment of intense frustration and anger." The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present...
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Young adults in L.A. to get $1,000 a month under new guaranteed income program
The pilot program will provide a three-year guaranteed income for about 300 randomly selected people ages18 to 24, the agency said.
Breaking down crucial moments in the racist leaked recording of L.A. councilmembers
L.A. councilmembers' leaked audio reveal racist conversations on Mike Bonin's son, Oaxacans in Koreatown, George Gascón and Mark Ridley-Thomas.
mansionglobal.com
Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul
Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’
Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian. During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”. The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”. “Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said. “That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added. The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that...
Thrillist
California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas
Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
Comments / 16