Los Angeles, CA

heidi a
3d ago

oh good. say hello to your friends on the LA city councel. you've been quiet about this issue

John Larkin
3d ago

I'm sure his 50 limousines that drive around LA will enjoy paying $6 a gallon for gas ⛽️!

4
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
KTLA

President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday

President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA Councilmember president Nury Martinez resigns after leaked audio of racist comments

Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office. Martinez issued a public apology Sunday over statements she says she made "in a moment of intense frustration and anger." The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present...
mansionglobal.com

Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
The Independent

Billionaire candidate for LA mayor claims he’s not white because he’s Italian: ‘Had to make it known he’s spicy white’

Rick Caruso, a billionaire running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, California, appeared to reject the idea that he’s white because he’s Italian. During the final debate between Mr Caruso and Representative Karen Bass, both Democrats, journalist Dunia Elvir said that “the next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man”. The real estate magnate was quick to respond, saying “I’m Italian”. “Italian-American,” Ms Elvir said. “That’s Latin, thank you,” Mr Caruso added. The billionaire went on to say that he felt a connection to the Latino population, but added that...
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
