Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
'I have allied myself with you guys' | Trove of messages shows Thomas Caldwell extensively involved with Oath Keepers before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Five days before Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election, Virginia resident Thomas Caldwell said he would start a civil war if former President Donald Trump didn’t remain in power, jurors heard Friday. Caldwell, a 68-year-old resident of Berryville, Virginia, is one of...
DC deputy mayor for public safety resigns after being charged with assault that was caught-on-camera
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she accepted the resignation of Christopher Geldart, deputy mayor for public safety and justice.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WTOP
Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures
Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters
WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C. In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
popville.com
“Two D.C. residents arrested in case of kidnapped dog and puppies”
“Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen of Northeast Washington, D.C., were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and charged with second degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department. On Aug. 18, Fisher began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies,...
In aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Northern Virginia pastor offers help
VIENNA, Va. — As cleanup continues following Hurricane Ian, a Northern Virginia pastor with close ties to the area is taking steps to help. Speaking in front of a congregation at Vienna Presbyterian Church, lead pastor Rev. Dr. Hope Lee shared a personal message. “While my family is OK...
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
NBC Washington
2 Capitol Hill Killings Linked Through DNA Evidence After Nearly 40 Years
Advancements in DNA technology have helped D.C. police link the cases of two women who were raped and killed decades ago inside a Capitol Hill apartment building. Florence Eyssalenne was murdered 37 years ago at her apartment on 3rd Street SE. She had recently graduated from Harvard University. “I could...
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds
A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
fox5dc.com
Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime
WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
Bay Net
Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
WUSA9
