Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Oct. 13 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from week 8 of the high school football season.
KRGV
Remembering Pan American Basketball Legend Luke Jackson
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is saddened to learn that Luke Jackson, the MVP of the 1963 NAIA Tournament after leading the men’s basketball team to the national championship, a 1964 Olympic Gold Medalist, a 1967 NBA Champion, and one of just three players in program history to have his number retired, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
WATCH: Vela-McAllen Hype Video
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Sports Central’s Blake Holland met up with the Edinburg Vela and McAllen football teams to preview their district game. The game between the Sabercats and Bulldogs will be played Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
South Texas resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
The resident scratched off a lottery ticket, landing the top prize in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raudel Garza named new Edinburg EDC director
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced Raudel Garza as its new executive director on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Edinburg. Garza’s role as executive director will include managing incentives and programs that will attract businesses to increase the local property tax base, create jobs and contribute to […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Why Doctors in the Know No Longer Prescribe Blood Pressure Drugs. Start Sleeping with Soap in Your Bed Tonight, Here's Why. Sogoodly. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. Doctors Stunned: This...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
New speed limit for Westgate Drive area in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A speed study was conducted by the Weslaco engineering department. According to the study, the speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH. The new speed limit will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 14. The city said as part of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Man with AR-15 rifle in car arrested at Rio Grande City school, school district says
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man claiming to pick up his sister from school grounds was arrested Tuesday after a security guard at Rio Grande City High School spotted an AR-15 rifle in his vehicle, according to school district officials. “The suspect had an AR-15 in the front seat of his vehicle and […]
KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial
Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
KRGV
Donna ISD launches new dual language program
Donna Independent School District is launching a new two-way dual program in hopes of helping students become fluent in both Spanish and English. The program will teach students how to speak, understand, read and write in both languages. Spanish language arts and English language arts will be taught every day.
KRGV
Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. Two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
KRGV
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
progresstimes.net
Former city commissioner testifies against his cousin in Weslaco water treatment plant corruption trial
When asked on Wednesday whether or not he accepted bribes, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar responded with a single word: “Yes.”. John Cuellar said his cousin, former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar, paid him about $405,000 from 2011 to 2014. In exchange, John Cuellar approved contracts worth more...
KRGV
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
KRGV
Rally held in McAllen in support of Texas attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza
A Brownsville attorney is challenging Republican Ken Paxton for the job of Texas attorney general. Rochelle Garza was in McAllen Thursday ahead of next month’s election. She was joined by a crowd of 50 supporters, and Michelle Vallejo. Vallejo is the Democratic nominee in the Congressional race for District...
KRGV
Peñitas mayor pushing to bring polling location back to the city
Thousands of people in western Hidalgo County will need to go somewhere else to vote during the November election. Voters in Peñitas will need to find a new poling location, as the city library was not on the list of approved polling locations in the county. “If they don't...
Comments / 0