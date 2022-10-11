RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is saddened to learn that Luke Jackson, the MVP of the 1963 NAIA Tournament after leading the men’s basketball team to the national championship, a 1964 Olympic Gold Medalist, a 1967 NBA Champion, and one of just three players in program history to have his number retired, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO