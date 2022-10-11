ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Remembering Pan American Basketball Legend Luke Jackson

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is saddened to learn that Luke Jackson, the MVP of the 1963 NAIA Tournament after leading the men’s basketball team to the national championship, a 1964 Olympic Gold Medalist, a 1967 NBA Champion, and one of just three players in program history to have his number retired, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.
EDINBURG, TX
WATCH: Vela-McAllen Hype Video

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Sports Central’s Blake Holland met up with the Edinburg Vela and McAllen football teams to preview their district game. The game between the Sabercats and Bulldogs will be played Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
MCALLEN, TX
Raudel Garza named new Edinburg EDC director

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation announced Raudel Garza as its new executive director on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the City of Edinburg. Garza’s role as executive director will include managing incentives and programs that will attract businesses to increase the local property tax base, create jobs and contribute to […]
EDINBURG, TX
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance

HARLINGEN, TX
New speed limit for Westgate Drive area in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A speed study was conducted by the Weslaco engineering department. According to the study, the speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH. The new speed limit will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 14. The city said as part of […]
WESLACO, TX
Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial

Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
WESLACO, TX
Donna ISD launches new dual language program

Donna Independent School District is launching a new two-way dual program in hopes of helping students become fluent in both Spanish and English. The program will teach students how to speak, understand, read and write in both languages. Spanish language arts and English language arts will be taught every day.
DONNA, TX
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
HARLINGEN, TX
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
