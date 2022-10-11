Read full article on original website
Bella B
3d ago
Why was a minor released when he clearly had a gun on him? The city let him out which makes them a big part of this problem!!! It will never stop like these types of actions!!! GEEZ!!!
23
American Hero
3d ago
why would you let a teenager with a gun loose??? He needs to be in jail!!!!
27
GarryAbramFischer
3d ago
I hope the officer that got hit with the large pipe doesn’t get sued for hurting the hand of the guy that hit him in his face not to mention the mental stress and Trauma caused by the police chasing him and the innocent young up standing youngster whom allegedly had a gun on him . Satire thanks
5
