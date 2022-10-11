ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cleveland, OH
Real Estate
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Cleveland#Real Estate Company#Office Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sherwin Williams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy