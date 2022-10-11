Read full article on original website
University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
Seven Hills purchases second Rockside Road property with eye on economic development
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City Council this week approved the $275,000 purchase of a .5-acre lot with a house on Rockside Road. The upcoming acquisition is tied to the city’s $320,000 purchase three years ago of a .74-acre Crossview Road corner home, a site that in the future will be used to create a right-turn-only lane for drivers headed east on Rockside Road.
New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents
EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid. The timing is dire. Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%. One out of every 2.8 residents of...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Berea places delinquent water, sewer bills on property taxes: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The City of Berea has placed the unpaid water and sewer bills for 588 parcels of land on the county tax duplicate for collection. The delinquent charges include Berea water and sewer bills and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District fees. The water meter fee also is included.
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
May Dugan Center undergoes major expansion
The May Dugan Center is a nonprofit on Cleveland's west side that offers several wrap-around services.
Zagara’s Market closes after nearly 100 years of family-owned service to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The third-generation, family-owned, Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights is closing on Oct. 21, but another family-owned business is taking over. “It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely bittersweet,” said John Zagara, the owner. Most shoppers at Zagara’s Marketplace know the place...
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
Tower City, JACK Casino insurance company seeks $36 million for water damage, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The insurance company for Tower City and JACK Cleveland Casino is seeking $36 million for water damage caused after the building’s fire-protection system broke, according to a lawsuit. Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Cleveland against Barberton-based S.A. Comunale Co....
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter during two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks said in a...
Cleveland residents issue warning about collapsing home and need for more demolitions
CLEVELAND — Gloria Allen and her family report they've been living with an imminent safety hazard next-door to their Cleveland Slavic Village home for more than a year, an abandoned home on the verge of collapse. Allen told News 5 she and her surrounding neighbors on Rosewood Avenue have...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
Baldwin Creek Preserve construction could begin soon in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Construction of Baldwin Creek Preserve, a 15-acre passive park and walking trail planned for Middleburg Heights near Indian Creek and Baldwin Creek drives, could get under way soon. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Services Committee discussed at length the layout and park amenities at its...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
North Olmsted launches ‘Safe & Healthy Homes’ and ‘Fix Our Fronts’ initiatives
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Announced earlier this year as part of North Olmsted’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding were two programs aimed at reinvesting in neighborhoods and catalyzing economic development. Launched in late September, the “Safe & Healthy Homes” home repair program, in conjunction with...
