West Sacramento man arrested, accused of identity theft with more than 10 victims

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Deputies arrested a West Sacramento man late last month in Placer County after he was found with methamphetamine, phony credit cards and personal identifying information for numerous victims, authorities said.

The incident began as a traffic stop in rural Lincoln the morning of Sept. 28, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday social media post .

The deputy conducting the stop located a briefcase and backpack in the back seat of the vehicle. They contained meth, “fraudulently printed” credit and debit cards, and two notebooks filled with names and other identifying information, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect — Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, of West Sacramento — was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possession of identifying information of more than 10 victims and identity theft with the intent to defraud, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunt was booked into the South Placer Jail on felony charges related to identity theft and a misdemeanor drug charge, jail records show. He is ineligible for bail.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

