Kansas City, MO

Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CV7Re_0iUhxuWd00

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).

"The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges," the KCPD said in its report.

Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs when he encountered a man carrying equipment. Adams pushed the man forcefully. He fell backward onto the ground.

Adams, 29, is facing a fine or possible suspension from the league, per the reports. He apologized twice -- talking to reporters afterward and later on social media.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," Adams posted to Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront (sic) of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately."

The Raiders had one final shot on fourth-and-1 with 46 seconds left but quarterback Derek Carr's pass fell incomplete when Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided while running their patterns. Adams seemed to have a catch on the play before, but it was overruled by the replay official. The Raiders lost the game, 30-29.

According to the police report, the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

Adams had touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards Monday night, finishing with three receptions for 124 yards.

The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the loss.

--Field Level Media

The Avery Journal-Times

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. reports Odell Beckham Jr. not a Rams' priority

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL-- sustained in the Super Bowl win with Los Angeles -- Beckham said Wednesday on Twitter that reunion is being overblown. "LA knows where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City. The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. The man who was pushed, identified as Ryan Zebley, filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department and went to the hospital for treatment. Kansas City police called it an "intentional, overt act" that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' 30-29 loss...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Giants P Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported. The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan. A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards -- an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL. The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday. --Field Level Media
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Avery Journal-Times

Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns

Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns on Sunday in search of back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Before he was a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Coach of the Year, Belichick was a 38-year-old simply trying to break into the head coaching ranks with a rebuilding Cleveland team. He led the Browns to a 36-44 regular-season record in his five seasons at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of Jeffress Funeral Home in South Boston, Va. He reportedly died from an undisclosed illness. The obituary listed that Davis' funeral would be held Oct. 8. Davis played eight NFL seasons, his first two for the New York Jets (1995-96) and the last six for the Packers. He had 71 receptions for 780 yards and 13 touchdowns in 69 games (27 starts) for Green Bay. Davis caught a career-best seven touchdown passes in 1998. Davis had two catches for 15 yards in six games as a reserve for the Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets out of Virginia in 1995. Davis had 103 receptions for 2,153 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons for the Cavaliers. --Field Level Media
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. McDuffie injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and the team has 21 days to place him on the active roster. "He's been rehabbing and we'll just see how he does," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "He's been going full-speed with his rehab. We'll see how he does working back in." McDuffie, taken No. 21 overall in this year's draft, earned the start against the Cardinals but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return from IR

Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was designated to return from injured reserve two days after being acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Following a minimum of four games missed, a player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Jones has been on injured reserve since Sept. 1 with a shoulder injury. He joined the Browns via trade on Monday. The Browns will send the Falcons a sixth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the 27-year-old Jones and a seventh-round 2024 draft selection. The Browns have a hole...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Network#Espn#Assault Unit#Kcpd
The Avery Journal-Times

Saints' Jameis Winston back at practice; Michael Thomas sits

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice for New Orleans on Wednesday but Michael Thomas was among a host of Saints -- including all three starting wideouts -- sidelined in the first practice of the week. Both Winston (back, ankle) and Thomas (foot) missed the Saints' past two games with their respective injuries. Winston was reportedly playing through four fractured vertebrae before being sidelined. Andy Dalton has gone 1-1 as the starter in place of Winston. While Winston was listed as limited in practice, six other players joined Thomas on the did-not-participate list: WRs Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Avery Journal-Times

Cardinals, Seahawks try to emerge in NFC West

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will...
SEATTLE, WA
The Avery Journal-Times

Washington CB William Jackson out; Bears CB Jaylon Johnson in

Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears with a back injury. Meanwhile, the Bears are getting back their top cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, for the game. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, limited on Tuesday before a did not participate on Wednesday and being ruled out. The Commanders held a walkthrough Wednesday. He's one of six Commanders ruled out for the game, joining safety Percy Butler (quad), right tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Receiver...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

5-1 within reach for Vikings as banged-up Dolphins visit

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins are trending in opposite directions as they prepare for their matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Vikings (4-1), who have lost three of the past four meetings with the Dolphins, have won three in a row overall and sit atop the NFC North standings heading into Week 6. The Dolphins opened the season with three consecutive victories before injuries derailed their hot start during back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The most notable was their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he suffered a concussion on Sept....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Avery Journal-Times

Bills, Josh Allen reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills return to the scene of a painful playoff loss when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills seemingly were en route to an AFC Divisional round victory when they went ahead with 13 seconds left in regulation this past January, but the Chiefs tied the contest with a field goal and eventually won 42-36 in overtime on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said the heartbreaking loss serves as an educational experience. "I think just overall, you learn a lot through your experience, whether it's positive or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Avery Journal-Times

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Avery Journal-Times

Fresh off blowout loss, Steelers face Tom Brady's Bucs

Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense will have plenty to worry about with Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, the Buccaneers (3-2) are also armed with a stout defense that could pose some problems for Pittsburgh rookie Kenny Pickett. In his first career start last week, Pickett -- the 20th overall pick in this year's draft -- completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
