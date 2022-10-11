ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now see the application for Biden's student-loan forgiveness — and the 5 pieces of information you will need to apply

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • The White House just released a preview of the student-loan forgiveness application.
  • It will require borrowers provide basic information like their email and Social Security Number.
  • There is still no exact date yet for when the application will be officially live.

Student-loan borrowers just got a first look at what the application for debt cancellation will look like.

On Tuesday, the Education Department released details on all of the information federal borrowers will need to access President Joe Biden's up to $20,000 in debt relief for those making under $125,000 a year. While administration officials told reporters on a press call that an exact date for the formal release of the application has not yet been determined, providing this information in advance is "a really important step" in the process and helps show borrowers that it will be "simple and straightforward."

"If the Department of Education needs more information from a borrower to confirm their income or their eligibility, they'll be asked to fill out a simple online form and submit the required information — a 1040, a tax transcript, or proof of non-filing," an official said. "We're confident that these measures, combined with clear communication about eligibility requirements to the public, will result in a simple and straightforward process that allows eligible borrowers to obtain relief and ensure ineligible borrowers do not."

Borrowers will not need to log in with their Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID or upload any documentation. Here are the five main pieces of information they will need to apply:

  1. Name
  2. Social Security Number
  3. Date of birth
  4. Email
  5. And phone number.

Borrowers will also be asked to check a box certifying your income is under the threshold, along with being asked to sign an agreement confirming that all the information you provided is accurate under penalty of perjury under the law. An administration official noted that if there are any discrepancies between information the borrower provided and what the Education Department already has on file, the borrower will be contacted to upload any additional necessary documentation.

There will also be "strict fraud prevention measures" in place as the application goes live, the official said, and any applicants who falsify information through the application will face "hefty fines and possible jail time."

The preview of this application comes as the Biden administration is facing at least five major lawsuits from conservative groups seeking to halt the policy, with a federal judge hearing arguments for one of those cases on Wednesday. The administration affirms that those challenges will not block the plan from rolling out and recommends that once the form is live, borrowers should apply before mid-November to get relief before payments resume early next year.

See the full version of the application, including its mobile and Spanish version, here:

Guest
3d ago

Funny how everyone who doesn't pay back their loans is a loan dodger. Some of us undr the burden of student loans can't pay them back. I became disabled due to a near death experience while in college. I simply don't receive enough each month to pay my loan. Should an education be only for the rich? Or dreams only for the elite.? I held my first job at age 14 and worked myself to a college dream. Now I have to live off government check and I am glad for the opportunity to be free of the burden of this debt.

April Jackson
3d ago

I love that my daughter wil have her student loan forgiven. Everyone that's complaining would love it too if they or their kids had one to be forgiven also. I'm a hard working citizen and I see no problem with this. If it were any other President doing it, majority would love it too.

HoneyBunny
3d ago

So I am perplexed at what to do here.Should I pay my rent monthly or should I just contribute to unknown faces to pay for the loans they took out & dont want to be responsible for? Or should I just give up, live on the streets with my family as Biden wants my entire paycheck now. I just cant afford it both ways. 🙄

