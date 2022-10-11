ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
ECONOMY
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world

Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Electric car charging in just 5 minutes achieved with ‘unprecedented’ Nasa tech

An experimental cooling technique developed by Nasa engineers for use on the International Space Station has been adapted for electric cars to massively reduce the time it takes to charge their batteries.The complex heat transfer system was originally developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, however a team of researchers discovered that the technology could also have applications on Earth.The heat generated from charging powerful lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles means that chargers are currently limited to around 30 amperes for at-home chargers, and up to 350 amperes for “fast charging” stations.This results in charge times ranging from around 20...
TECHNOLOGY
Road & Track

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps the Nürburgring Faster Than the Old GT2 RS

A wild aero package helps the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS develop more downforce than any production car ever before it, 1895 pounds at 177 mph. That's well into GT3 race-car territory, so it's no surprise that the new RS is fast. Real fast. Today, Porsche announced the 992 GT3 RS set a 6.44.848 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
CARS
globalspec.com

Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor

The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany

The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
CARS
