The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
Need For Speed Unbound confirms hugely requested feature
Need for Speed Unbound features a wholly new art style for the series, leaning into comic book influences with pops of colour and animation for the races. If you weren't a fan of these flairs, we've got good news, because you can switch those off "just like any other part of a car."
Electric car charging in just 5 minutes achieved with ‘unprecedented’ Nasa tech
An experimental cooling technique developed by Nasa engineers for use on the International Space Station has been adapted for electric cars to massively reduce the time it takes to charge their batteries.The complex heat transfer system was originally developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, however a team of researchers discovered that the technology could also have applications on Earth.The heat generated from charging powerful lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles means that chargers are currently limited to around 30 amperes for at-home chargers, and up to 350 amperes for “fast charging” stations.This results in charge times ranging from around 20...
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps the Nürburgring Faster Than the Old GT2 RS
A wild aero package helps the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS develop more downforce than any production car ever before it, 1895 pounds at 177 mph. That's well into GT3 race-car territory, so it's no surprise that the new RS is fast. Real fast. Today, Porsche announced the 992 GT3 RS set a 6.44.848 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option
Few brands still produce manual transmission pickup trucks, but two fan-favorite off-road-oriented 4WD pickup trucks still offer a manual transmission option. The post These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
Modern Ferrari Daytona Penned By Tata Designer Could Hint At Next Generation Jaguar F-Type
It's tough to believe, but the Jaguar F-Type is nearly 10 years old. At the end of 2023, newly-crowned King Charles III will cut off its head, and it will rightfully go to automotive heaven. If only for the sounds produced by its sweet supercharged V6 and V8 engines. What...
2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options
We cover all of the Ram 2500 heavy-duty engines plus one for the 3500 as well. The post 2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
Guitar World Magazine
Dunlop launches the Trigger Fly, a sleek, speedy and ergonomic take on its most-popular capo design
Likely drawing inspiration from the famous Kyser Quick-Change capo, Dunlop’s Trigger model arrived in 1995 and nonetheless found a crowd of its own, becoming the firm’s most popular design in the process. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99...
GAMINGbible
