Read full article on original website
Related
Treatment: Loneliness and HIV Med Adherence
Loneliness and depression can lead to lower adherence to antiretroviral treatment, according to recent research. One study, which included nearly 2,000 people living with HIV in Canada, found that those who reported frequent loneliness were more likely to miss medication doses. Almost half said they felt moderately to extremely lonely over the course of follow-up, which included the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Women, younger people, those with lower incomes and single, widowed or divorced people were more likely to experience loneliness. The second study evaluated treatment adherence among 557 HIV--positive men who have sex with men in Taiwan, 14% of whom experienced depression. Men with depression reported worse overall quality of life and were more than twice as likely to say they didn’t always take their antiretrovirals consistently. But among those taking antidepressants, there was no significant difference in adherence. Ongoing research is looking at strategies to improve social connections and combat depression.
Could Drones Help Provide HIV Care?
Could drones play a role in getting HIV care to people in hard-to-reach areas? Some experts think so. At the 24th International AIDS Conference, two teams presented research testing drone technology in Africa. This approach might also help provide care for rural and Indigenous communities in the United States. In...
Cure: Another Person Cured of HIV?
A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be the fifth person cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat cancer. Like Timothy Ray Brown (the Berlin Patient), the man, dubbed the City of Hope Patient, received stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation, called CCR5-delta32, that blocks HIV from entering T cells. Compared with the other people previously cured using this approach, this man is older, has been living with HIV longer (since 1988) and received less harsh chemotherapy. After the transplant in 2019, he stayed on antiretroviral therapy for two years with an undetectable viral load before trying a carefully monitored treatment interruption. At the time of the report at the International AIDS Conference in July, he had been free of HIV for more than 17 months after stopping antiretrovirals. Experts caution that the risky transplant procedure is not an option for most people with HIV, but this case could provide clues to help researchers develop more widely applicable strategies for long-term HIV remission.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Prenatal PrEP Exposure Affect Outcomes in Children?
Children born to women using oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed no differences in growth or neurodevelopmental outcomes compared with children whose mothers did not take HIV prevention pills, according to research presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. PrEP dramatically reduces the risk of HIV acquisition for women...
Positively Living: The HIV Story of Chiina
My name is Devanta Tyler; however, my preferred name is Chiina. I was diagnosed with HIV at the sensitive age of 18, the start of my adulthood. I was in denial and created delusions in my head that I was negative. I ended up in the hospital with HIV-related pneumonia...
HIV and Heart Health: Know These Basic Facts
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. As people with HIV live longer thanks to effective treatment, they are more likely to develop age-related conditions, including cardiovascular disease (CVD). The large—and sometimes conflicting—body of research on CVD in HIV-positive people can be confusing, but you can take steps, like exercising and quitting smoking, to minimize your risk.
Zero HIV Stigma Day Launched
In commemoration of the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971–2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations has designated July 21 as #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day meant to call attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An HIV-Positive to HIV-Positive Heart Transplant
Doctors at a New York City hospital performed the world’s first successful heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and an HIV-positive recipient, according to a press statement from Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, where the surgery took place last spring. The recipient, a woman in her 60s who...
How HIV Stigma Devastated My Life
Like any mom, I wanted to be able to raise my children in safe environments but, because of a felony conviction, I was only able to obtain low paying jobs to take care of them and live in environments that were not safe for myself and my children. The schools my children attended were not equipped with financial resources delegated to help facilitate healthy outcomes.
Disparities in PrEP for HIV Are Worsening
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is not benefiting all Americans equally, and the disparities are growing over time, according to new data presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (available via interactive maps at AIDSVu.org). Using commercial pharmacy data, Patrick Sullivan, DVM, PhD, of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, and...
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
Ending AIDS in Children by 2030
Here’s a heartbreaking disparity in the AIDS response: Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on lifesaving meds, compared with 76% of adults. This means that nearly 1.2 million children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 have untreated HIV. To address this issue, several international AIDS...
Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes
President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
AIDS Is Everyday / August
AIDS is an everyday experience. The dates on this calendar all relate to the AIDS crisis. Some are globally known; others are drawn from personal experiences. This online calendar is produced in partnership with Visual AIDS and is an extension of the exhibition “EVERYDAY,” which was curated by Jean Carlomusto, Alexandra Juhasz and Hugh Ryan in 2016. The exhibition and accompanying print calendar explored the AIDS crisis—historically and currently—through the lens of art and ephemera that examines and evidences daily experiences and practices in response to HIV/AIDS. Artists featured in the “EVERYDAY” exhibition were invited to submit as many dates to the calendar as they desired.
POZ Awards 2022 / Best Reason to Keep Acting Up
Welcome to the 7th Annual POZ Awards, spotlighting the best representatives of HIV in media and culture. The POZ editorial staff selects the nominees, but POZ readers choose the winners. Eligible nominees were active or were presented, published or produced between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. Be sure...
FDA OKs Faster Administration Method for Trogarzo
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a quicker administration method for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), allowing the long-acting IV treatment to be delivered in 30 seconds rather than 15 minutes every two weeks. “The evolution of Trogarzo administration from intravenous infusion to intravenous push means less preparation and treatment time...
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
POZ
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 1