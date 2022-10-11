ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

signalscv.com

Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man arrested after undressing in Lake LA store, running from deputies

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he disrobed inside a store in Lake Los Angeles and then ran away from deputies. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to the Oso Meat Market in the 40300 block of 170th Street East regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Gilbert Borruel, the resident deputy in Lake Los Angeles.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LA Crime Spree: Suspect steals car, drags and kills carjacking victim, leads 2 police chases

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a murder suspect in South Los Angeles, officials said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in surveillance mode of the murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Skateboard At Father-In-Law At Baseball Game

An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly swung a skateboard at his father-in-law during a fight at a baseball game Sunday. On Sunday, deputies responded to the Hart Baseball Fields on the 23700 block of Auto Center Court in Valencia regarding a disturbance and assault call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police

GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
GLENDALE, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA

