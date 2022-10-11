Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
theavtimes.com
Man arrested after undressing in Lake LA store, running from deputies
LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he disrobed inside a store in Lake Los Angeles and then ran away from deputies. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to the Oso Meat Market in the 40300 block of 170th Street East regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Gilbert Borruel, the resident deputy in Lake Los Angeles.
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
LA Crime Spree: Suspect steals car, drags and kills carjacking victim, leads 2 police chases
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they were caught in a horrific crime spree involving a murder suspect in South Los Angeles, officials said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in surveillance mode of the murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Video shows disabled man stabbed inside Mar Vista fast-food restaurant; suspect sought
Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who stabbed a disabled man in the back inside a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV...
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing four banks over two months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach, L.A. County deputies said. Devon Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his residence.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Santa Clarita Radio
Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Skateboard At Father-In-Law At Baseball Game
An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly swung a skateboard at his father-in-law during a fight at a baseball game Sunday. On Sunday, deputies responded to the Hart Baseball Fields on the 23700 block of Auto Center Court in Valencia regarding a disturbance and assault call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police
GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
kvta.com
Camarillo Man Accused Of Murdering And Dismenbering His Mother Found Incompetent To Face Charges
Update--The Camarillo man accused of murdering and then dismembering his mother has been found incompetent to face the criminal charges against him. The judge made that determination Thursday following a court-appointed psychiatrist's report on the mental state of 25-year-old David Hoetzlein. Both prosecution and the defense stipulated to the doctor's...
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
Comments / 0