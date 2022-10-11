Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
1011now.com
NSAA website hacked; View high school championship scores here
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association reported Thursday that their website was hit by a DdoS attack, which made it difficult to use. They’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime if you’re looking for information and scores on the state...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
klkntv.com
Grand Island realtor to get tased, pepper sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island realtor is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, posted on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello. The former GIPD investigator passed away suddenly earlier this year at just 42 years old, leaving behind his wife and children.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
KSNB Local4
Broadway comes to Grand Island
Another day of nasty winds on what would otherwise be a fairly nice fall day. Request for proposals are out now for a new playground to be installed at the park.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested for strangling, threatening with axe and sword, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A Grand Island man is in custody after he reportedly assaulted and strangled his partner. According to the victim, her partner, Patrick Davis placed his hands on her throat and squeezed it . He also pointed a sword and axe at her and threatened her life.
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
klkntv.com
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
Kearney Hub
Hairball returns to Grand Island
Vocalist Dave Moody says he likes everything about being in Hairball. “I get to be the heroes that I grew up on and walk in their boots and wear their makeup and sing their songs and the biggest hits of all time in rock ‘n’ roll and just have a great time in front of thousands of people,” Moody said in a telephone interview.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High students get grant to promote inclusion
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Senior High student group is getting $10,000 for a project that they hope promotes inclusion and celebrates every student. It Gets Better Project awarded the grant to the LGBTSA club, which has 70 members and plans to use the money for a mural project recognizing all students in the GISH community. The club’s main rule is “No one sits alone.”
KSNB Local4
Morrison Cancer Center adds thoracic surgeon to team
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Patients at the Morrison Cancer Center now have the advantage of being able to consult with a thoracic surgeon without leaving central Nebraska. Dr. Rudy Lackner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now seeing patients at the MCC in Grand Island and Hastings.
KSNB Local4
New playground coming to Grand Island park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
doniphanherald.com
Citizens recognized for quick thinking and bravery during fire
Four people who saved two people and a dog from a fire on May 23 received commendations for their quick thinking and bravery. During Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling presented Award of Exemplary Actions certificates to Dylan Crawford and Adam Saenzpardo for their heroic actions.
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
