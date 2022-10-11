Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge in Dallas police officer's crash death
DALLAS — A 31-year-old woman faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the wrong-way crash death of a Dallas police officer, police officials announced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named as the suspect, according to a police news release. Officer Jacob Arellano died in the wrong-way crash, which happened late...
WFAA
Remember Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash
Police said Arellano was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was going the wrong direction. Police said she hit him head-on on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard.
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
WFAA
'A gentle giant' | Field trainer describes officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Dallas officer Jacob Arrellano was killed by a suspected drunk driver while driving to work. His field trainer talked to WFAA about him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Dallas police sergeant remembers officer who was killed by suspected drunk driver
Dallas police Sgt. Carlos Cruz trained officer Jacob Arellano. He says he was shocked to learn the young officer died while driving to work.
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. Her son, Dallas police officer Mitchell Penton, was just...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFAA
Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen Officer Jacob Arellano
Officer Jacob Arellano was killed while on the way to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
Grandscape area of The Colony evacuated due to bomb threat, police say
THE COLONY, Texas — The entire Grandscape area of The Colony was evacuated Thursday evening due to a bomb threat, police said. Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Scheels sporting goods store. A Tejano music festival was happening at the...
nypressnews.com
Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head-on crash closes part of Spur 408 in southwest Dallas for nearly six hours
A stretch of Spur 408 in southwest Dallas has re-opened this morning – after an hours-long closure because of a wrong-way crash near Kiest.
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man pursued by police crashes into two other vehicles; he's hurt along with two other men and a child
Four people – including a child – have serious injuries from an early morning crash in Oak Cliff where a man being chased by police crashed into two other vehicles.
fox4news.com
Dallas police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance. Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane. Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
351
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0