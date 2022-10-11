ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY state agency nurses to see a pay increase

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State is increasing pay for nurses at state agencies. The goal is to improve recruitment and retention in New York's healthcare workforce. Governor Hochul says the increases bring starting salaries for registered nurses on the day shift-to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 annually downstate.
State Police arrest two following a crash in North Greenbush

North Greenbush, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested two men after a short chase leading to a crash. On October 9, 2022, at about 2:02 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Main Street in North Greenbush, NY, after observing multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws.
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
Poor drainage flooding possible with late afternoon thunderstorms

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A cold front moving toward the area Thursday will bring unsettled weather in. Skies will be cloudy with rain breaking out from west to east, especially as we get into late morning and early afternoon. The rain will turn more steady throughout the evening...
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
Voters weigh hot topic issues as voter registration deadline arrives

CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Friday marked the last day to register to vote for the New York general election on November 8th. With the date quickly approaching, the Capital Region is getting ready to make their mark. Tom Windish, is a registered voter and will likely cast his vote...
