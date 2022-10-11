Read full article on original website
WRGB
Bethlehem police recover guns, ballistic vest, bomb making materials during traffic stop
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police say they have arrested two people following a traffic stop. Police say back on October10th, Bethlehem Police located a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Glenmont with a suspended registration. It was during that stop, when police conducted an inventory search while...
WRGB
NY state agency nurses to see a pay increase
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State is increasing pay for nurses at state agencies. The goal is to improve recruitment and retention in New York's healthcare workforce. Governor Hochul says the increases bring starting salaries for registered nurses on the day shift-to $90,000 upstate and $108,000 annually downstate.
WRGB
New Jersey man wanted in connection to suspicious death located in Berne, NY
BERNE, NY (WRGB) — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a New Jersey man, who was located in Berne, NY. 48-year-old Alton Eubanks was located in Berne, NY, wanted in connection with a suspicious death in New Jersey. According to a release, Eubanks was wanted for desecration of human remains.
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
WRGB
State Police arrest two following a crash in North Greenbush
North Greenbush, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested two men after a short chase leading to a crash. On October 9, 2022, at about 2:02 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Main Street in North Greenbush, NY, after observing multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws.
WRGB
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
WRGB
NYS Attorney General joins DEC in filing lawsuit against Norlite for alleged air pollution
Albany — Residents in Cohoes and its neighboring communities received more help in their battle against Norlite on Wednesday, as the New York State Attorney General stepped in, filing a lawsuit against the waste incinerator company. "My hope is that the company sees we mean business, now the state...
WRGB
New York Oncology Hematology is calling on State Health to reverse Medicaid policy
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A "save our access save our lives" rally was held on October 12th, with New York Oncology Hematology is calling on the state department of health to take action. They're pushing for a policy reversal that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer...
WRGB
NYS awards $13.4 million to 37 reproductive health care providers across the state
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has allocated $13.4 million to 37 abortion providers, covering 64 clinic sites across the state, in the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund. The second round of funding has expanded eligibility to include family planning providers, independent clinics, and...
WRGB
Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
WRGB
Poor drainage flooding possible with late afternoon thunderstorms
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A cold front moving toward the area Thursday will bring unsettled weather in. Skies will be cloudy with rain breaking out from west to east, especially as we get into late morning and early afternoon. The rain will turn more steady throughout the evening...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul signs bill ending practice of charging fee on outstanding student debt
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state from educational expenses. Before this bill, a fee of 22% was added by state law in addition to...
WRGB
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
WRGB
Voters weigh hot topic issues as voter registration deadline arrives
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Friday marked the last day to register to vote for the New York general election on November 8th. With the date quickly approaching, the Capital Region is getting ready to make their mark. Tom Windish, is a registered voter and will likely cast his vote...
WRGB
Marist College Poll has Hochul leading opponent Zeldin by 10 points in Governor's race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New Marist College Poll findings out Thursday have Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for New York Governor. The poll conducted prior to the shooting that happened outside Zeldin's Long Island home on Sunday has Hochul with 51...
