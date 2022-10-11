Read full article on original website
Related
Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2
BOSTON — Jim Montgomery wanted the Boston Bruins to show who they have, not who they don’t have, to start the season. Turns out who they have, even missing two key players to injury for quite some time, is still pretty good. David Pastrnak had a goal and...
Celtics still eyeing return to Finals despite Ime Udoka scandal
BOSTON — The Celtics ended last season in the spotlight for all the right reasons. A team seemingly stuck in the mud for multiple years recovered from a slow start to make a surprise run to the NBA Finals led by homegrown talents Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Behind...
Three prospects from AHL affiliate to play for Walleye Friday night
The Grand Rapids Griffins have assigned three young players to the Toledo Walleye, including highly regarded rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Grand Rapids, Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate, assigned Cossa along with forwards Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss to the Walleye on Friday. All three prospects are expected to play for the Walleye in their preseason opener on Friday night at Kalamazoo. However, all three players are then expected to return to Grand Rapids after the game. Cossa was a first-round draft pick, taken 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-6 and 209-pound goaltender had a stellar junior career in the Western Hockey League.
Jazz went all-in with Danny Ainge. Will he deliver the goods?
The former Celtics GM has a knack for building winning teams. Here’s a closer look at his handiwork in Boston. Will his work with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City yield similar results?
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0