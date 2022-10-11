Read full article on original website
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
Genetic Condition Causes High Cholesterol in Black People
Black people with the genetic condition familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) are drastically underdiagnosed and untreated compared with white people. People with FH are essentially born with high cholesterol levels that increase with age. FH also impairs the way the body recycles “bad” LDL cholesterol, which could lead to serious heart conditions requiring surgery.
Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes
President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
Precautionary Antiviral Therapy Prevents Chronic Hepatitis C in Transplant Recipients
A short, preemptive regimen of direct-acting antivirals prevented chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in all recipients of organ transplants from donors with the virus, according to findings from a multicenter study presented at the International Liver Congress in London. As a result of the opioid overdose crisis, donor organs...
Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Stroke, Heart Disease
A recent study adds to existing evidence that consumption of artificial sweeteners may negatively impact one’s health. The study, published in British Medical Journal, involved over 100,000 French adults and found that those who consumed large amounts of aspartame had a higher risk for stroke compared with those who didn’t consume the sweetener. Aspartame is an artificial sweetener sold under the brand names Equal and NutraSweet and may be found in candy, diet soda, yogurt and cereals. More than half of the participants’ daily aspartame intake was consumed via soft drinks and sweetened dairy products.
Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity
Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
Communities of Color Hit Hardest by Depression
A new report adds to growing evidence that depression affects people of color in the United States more drastically than others. While depression can affect anyone, Blacks and Latinos and other marginalized groups are more likely to experience more severe symptoms of depression, according to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. They are also less likely to receive treatment for depression.
Philadelphia Joins Fight Against Hepatitis
In keeping with the Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar initiative to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health aims to eliminate hepatitis B and C in eight years. Hepatitis B virus (HBV), for which there is a vaccine, is treatable, and hepatitis C virus (HCV) is curable.
Early-Onset Cancers Are on the Rise Worldwide
Early-onset cancers, which arise in adults younger than 50 years of age, have grown increasingly common, especially since 1990, according to findings reported in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. The prevalence of cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid among others, increased over the last few decades.
Out for Delivery: Nation’s Largest-Ever HIV Self-Testing Program
Testing yourself for HIV—for free, in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting early next year.
High-Cholesterol Diet May Accelerate Fatty Liver Disease
The link between a high-fat, high-sugar diet and fatty liver disease is well known, but a new study by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at USC have found that cholesterol can affect fatty liver disease progression. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the lab study found that high cholesterol...
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates
State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
Why Do African Americans Struggle to Quit Menthol Cigarettes?
A researcher from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Public Health has received a $733,000 K01 career development grant to study the barriers African-Americans who smoke menthol cigarettes face when trying to quit smoking. The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to Dina M....
CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections
Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
Free and Reduced Rate Hotel Stays for Cancer Patients Traveling to Treatment
Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when the most effective treatment requires traveling away from home. To reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and help patients affordably receive the treatment needed, Extended Stay America is renewing its partnership with the American Cancer Society to offer 20,000 free and 40,000 reduced rate nights at more than 760 Extended Stay America locations nationwide.
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
