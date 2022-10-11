ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Real Health

HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age

People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Real Health

New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality

In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
Real Health

Did the U.S. Jump the Gun With the New Omicron-Targeted Vaccines?

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA’s move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Real Health

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022

Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Observational Study#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#Linus Covid#General Health#Poz
Real Health

Genetic Condition Causes High Cholesterol in Black People

Black people with the genetic condition familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) are drastically underdiagnosed and untreated compared with white people. People with FH are essentially born with high cholesterol levels that increase with age. FH also impairs the way the body recycles “bad” LDL cholesterol, which could lead to serious heart conditions requiring surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Real Health

Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes

President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
POTUS
Real Health

Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Stroke, Heart Disease

A recent study adds to existing evidence that consumption of artificial sweeteners may negatively impact one’s health. The study, published in British Medical Journal, involved over 100,000 French adults and found that those who consumed large amounts of aspartame had a higher risk for stroke compared with those who didn’t consume the sweetener. Aspartame is an artificial sweetener sold under the brand names Equal and NutraSweet and may be found in candy, diet soda, yogurt and cereals. More than half of the participants’ daily aspartame intake was consumed via soft drinks and sweetened dairy products.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Real Health

Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity

Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
CANCER
Real Health

Communities of Color Hit Hardest by Depression

A new report adds to growing evidence that depression affects people of color in the United States more drastically than others. While depression can affect anyone, Blacks and Latinos and other marginalized groups are more likely to experience more severe symptoms of depression, according to a report from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. They are also less likely to receive treatment for depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Health

Philadelphia Joins Fight Against Hepatitis

In keeping with the Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar initiative to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health aims to eliminate hepatitis B and C in eight years. Hepatitis B virus (HBV), for which there is a vaccine, is treatable, and hepatitis C virus (HCV) is curable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Real Health

Early-Onset Cancers Are on the Rise Worldwide

Early-onset cancers, which arise in adults younger than 50 years of age, have grown increasingly common, especially since 1990, according to findings reported in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. The prevalence of cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid among others, increased over the last few decades.
CANCER
Real Health

High-Cholesterol Diet May Accelerate Fatty Liver Disease

The link between a high-fat, high-sugar diet and fatty liver disease is well known, but a new study by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at USC have found that cholesterol can affect fatty liver disease progression. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the lab study found that high cholesterol...
FITNESS
Real Health

Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response

Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
SCIENCE
Real Health

Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates

State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
CANCER
Real Health

CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections

Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
HOMELESS
Real Health

Free and Reduced Rate Hotel Stays for Cancer Patients Traveling to Treatment

Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when the most effective treatment requires traveling away from home. To reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and help patients affordably receive the treatment needed, Extended Stay America is renewing its partnership with the American Cancer Society to offer 20,000 free and 40,000 reduced rate nights at more than 760 Extended Stay America locations nationwide.
CANCER
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy